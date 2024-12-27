Five-stars Jason Crowe Jr. of Inglewood (Calif.) and Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth (Calif.) went head-to-head on Thursday, combining for 89 points in an opening-round matchup at the Classic at Damien.

Arenas scored 34 and dished out 10 assists while Crowe put up 55 points with seven assists and three steals in the 88-84 Inglewood win.Crowe sat at 46 points as his squad trailed 80-78 with 90 seconds remaining. He scored nine of the Sentinels next 10 points to clinch the victory.Ranked No. 7 in the Class of 2026, Crowe is averaging 38.9 points per game in his first season with the Sentinels. ...

