Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) cemented its place in high school girls basketball history Saturday, winning its 139th straight game to break the national record for consecutive wins previously held by Central Plains (Claflin, Kan.).

The Red Knights knocked off Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 68-51 as part of the Sophie Cunningham Classic in Columbia.

Incarnate Word Academy's win streak stretches nearly five years and includes five straight Class 6 state titles since a 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge (Columbia) on Feb. 8, 2020.Over the course of the streak, Incarnate Word Academy has outscored opponents 9,572-5,023.On Saturday, the Red Knights held a slim lead in the first quarter before taking a 31-22 lead into halftime. ...

