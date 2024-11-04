St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) was the biggest mover in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings jumping up nine spots to No. 8 after a 30-3 win over IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). It was the Ascenders worst loss since Blake Corum and the Panthers handed them a 35-7 loss in 2019.

Junior quarterback Jae’oyn Williams led St. Frances Academy to a 17-3 halftime lead, accounting for both touchdowns. He rushed for one and threw another to three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr. The defense dominated in the second half, forcing five turnovers and taking two back for scores. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com