Central (Miami, Fla.), a nine-time state champion, was ordered Monday by the Florida governing body to forfeit all nine games it had played this season for using an ineligible player, according to a story in the Palm Beach Post.

The Rockets used a fifth-year high school student-athlete in compiling an 8-1 mark, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association. The forfeits drop the Rockets to 0-9 and all but assures Miami Central will miss the playoffs when the FHSAA releases the brackets later this week.

The Palm Beach Post said Miami Central self-reported the violation, which stated the ineligible player "entered the 9th grade for the first time during the 2020-2021 school year."

FHSAA Bylaw 9.5.1 states that a student is limited to eight consecutive semesters of eligibility beginning with the semester they begin ninth grade for the first time. ...

