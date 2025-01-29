Three former employees of high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.) are suing coach Jason Negro and the Catholic charity that funds the school and its athletic programs. According to the Los Angeles Times, the lawsuit alleges Negro embezzled money from the school, using the cash to pay for players' tuition and lavish trips for the coaching staff.

Former St. John Bosco president and CEO Brian Wickstrom, former CFO Melanie Marcaurel and former chief technology officer Derek Barraza filed the suit and allege the Salesian Society, the Catholic charity that operates the school, knew Negro was embezzling money and using it inappropriately.

According to the suit, Negro would use only cash for financial transactions and paid for the tuition of his top players in hopes of keeping the program operating at a high level. It also claims Negro would take the coaches on "retreats" to Palm Springs, and he would use the embezzled money to pay for hotels, meals and alcohol.

Wickstrom, Marcaurel and Barraza also allege they were fired for bringing attention to Negro's misuse of the Salesian Society's funds. The three former employees say that when they tried to sound the alarm, the Salesian Society brought in consultants to "rid the business office of its current staff and squelch the audit that would provide any accountability for the football program," per the LA Times.

Marcaurel claims that, when she approached Negro about keeping more detailed financial records, she was met with "fierce resistance."

In a statement to the LA Times, Negro responded to the lawsuit by saying he is aware of the accusations against him but will let the legal situation play itself out.

"St. John Bosco High School is aware of claims made against the Salesian Society and myself by former employees of St. John Bosco," Negro said. "An independent investigation has already been conducted and all the facts will come to light in court. The claim has been in the hands of our legal team and our school will defer all questions to them."

Since Negro took over the program in 2010, St. John Bosco has been one of the best high school programs in the country, going 141-18 in that span. The school has also produced notable college football stars like Josh Rosen and D.J. Uiagalelei.