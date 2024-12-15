No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) survived a second-half surge from No. 21 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) to win California's Open Division championship 37-15 on Saturday night at Saddleback College.

It's the fifth state championship since 2017 for the Monarchs, who likely will earn their third MaxPreps National Championship.

The victory wraps up a 13-0 season with nine wins against MaxPreps Top 25 opponents, including No. 5 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), No. 8 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and twice against No. 7 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Mater Dei led 23-0 at the half as its defense allowed two yards of offense in the first quarter. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com