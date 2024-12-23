For the third time in the last eight years, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has finished No. 1 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. In 2017, 2021 and now 2024, the Monarchs went wire-to-wire as the top-ranked team in the country to become MaxPreps National Champions.

Mater Dei finished 13-0 with eight wins against teams ranked in the final MaxPreps Top 25 — No. 4 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) No. 5 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) twice, No. 8 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), No. 13 Orange Lutheran (Orange), No. 14 Centennial (Corona) twice and No. 22 De La Salle (Concord).

The Monarchs won by an average margin of 22.3 points per game and held 11 of 13 opponents to 18 points or less.In the Open Division state championship game, senior quarterback Dash Beierly completed 18 of 27 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns while Oregon-bound running back Jordon Davison added 17 carries for 107 yards and two scores to lead Mater Dei to a 37-15 win over De La Salle. ...

