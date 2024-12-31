Royal (Royal City, Wash.) was high school football's highest-scoring team in 2024, putting up 60.8 points per game. The Knights scored 60 or more points seven times and had a run of four consecutive games with 70 or more.

At Royal, the points translate to success in a big way. The Knights won their fifth consecutive Class 1A state championship and eighth in nine years with a 61-28 thumping of Seton Catholic (Vancouver) in the title game.

Senior quarterback Lance Allred accounted for over 3,000 yards and 57 touchdowns (40 passing, 17 rushing) to power the nation's No. 1 offense this season. ...

