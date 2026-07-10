JJ Wetherholt extension: Cardinals reportedly lock up standout rookie on $112.5 million deal

The St. Louis Cardinals and standout rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt have agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will buy out multiple years of free agency, ESPN reports. The deal will pay Wetherholt $112.5 million over eight years and includes no team options, according to Jon Heyman. Incentives can push the total value of the pact to $132 million.

Assuming the extension kicks in prior to the 2027 season, the contract will run through the 2034 season, or Wetherholt's age-31 campaign. Wetherholt, since he's on target to earn a full year of MLB service time as a rookie, had been slated to hit free agency after the 2031 season, which means this deal buys out three years of free agency.

Wetherholt, 23, was the No. 7 overall pick out of the University of West Virginia in 2024, and coming into the season, CBS Sports ranked him as the No. 6 overall prospect in baseball. If anything, though, Wetherholt has thus far surpassed even those lofty expectations after cracking the Cardinals' Opening Day roster coming out of spring training.

JJ Wetherholt STL • 2B • #26 BA 0.267 R 57 HR 13 RBI 36 SB 9 View Profile

At the plate, he boasts an OPS+ of 119 after the first 87 games of his big-league career, and his on-base skills and patience at the top of the order have been vital to a Cardinals team that's been a pleasant surprise in 2026 -- currently 48-44 and sitting three games back of the NL's final wild card spot.

Wetherholt is also a skilled base-runner, and according to advanced metrics, he's been the top defensive second baseman in MLB. All of that adds up to a 3.9 WAR for Wetherholt, a figure that ranks 10th among National League position players this season. At this juncture, he's the favorite for NL Rookie of the Year honors (-160 at FanDuel, ahead of Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds at +280).

Why Cardinals, Wetherholt agreed to extension now

For Wetherholt, he gets a life-changing payday and stability with the organization that drafted him, and the contract also allows him to test the market for the first time before he's too deep into his thirties. The Cardinals, meanwhile, lock in a player they've already identified as a long-term core contributor.

While the Cardinals are contending under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, the focus in St. Louis is on the long-term, which is why they might wind up as trade-deadline sellers despite their proximity to playoff position. The commitment to Wetherholt aligns with those long-term priorities, even as the standout rookie continues to help the cause greatly in the here and now.

Wetherholt's is the latest of a spate of commitments between clubs and young talents. Already this year, notable young players like Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colt Emerson of the Seattle Mariners, Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara of the Milwaukee Brewers.