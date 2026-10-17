The Milwaukee Brewers, as winners of 103 games during the regular season and the freshly minted National League champs, self-evidently have an exceptionally bright present. The future, though, is also quite shimmering, and that's because the Brewers – despite, it would seem, having notched nine straight winning seasons (2020 doesn't count) and four straight NL Central titles – have one of the best farm systems in baseball.

The Brewers' top prospect and the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball, infielder Jesús Made, reinforced this notion on Friday. On the day after the Brewers completed their sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reach their first Fall Classic since 1982, Made homered in his first at-bat in the Dominican Winter League. Here's a look:

Made then singled in his next at-bat.

As noted above, he's MLB.com's No. 1 overall prospect right now, and Made may receive that honor from multiple evaluators going into the 2027 season. CBS Sports ranked Made as the No. 2 prospect in MLB back in February, behind only Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle -- the overwhelming favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Made is coming off a 2026 campaign in which he slashed .271/.344/.430 at Double-A with 44 extra-base hits and 37 stolen bases in 122 games. He did all that as a 19-year-old (he won't turn 20 until next May), which makes him exceptionally young for that level. On the tools from, Made is a switch-hitter who has thus far handled both sides, and he boasts blazing speed on the bases. He's also looking like he'll be able to stick at shortstop long-term, and manning that premium position will only raise his already high ceiling.

Made isn't the only promising prospect the Brewers have percolating down on the farm. He's one of four prospects on MLB.com's current top 100 list, and FanGraphs ranks the Brewers as having the fifth-best farm system in the game right now. Baseball America ranked the Brewers system third at mid-season and gave them an "A" grade for the year. You get the idea.

The attention right now is rightly focused on the fact that the Brewers are four wins from their first World Series title in franchise history. Made's ascendancy, though, gives Brewers rooters even more cause for hope, both now and looking forward.