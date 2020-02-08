GAMETRACKER
|FPTS
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|.250
|.182
|.432
|1.5
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.167
|.000
|.167
|0.0
|J. Bell DH
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|.250
|.200
|.450
|2.5
|C. Moran 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.364
|.364
|.727
|1.091
|5.5
|G. Heredia RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|P. Evans 3B
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|.500
|.571
|1.071
|5.0
|J. Osuna RF-1B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.375
|.750
|1.125
|6.5
|J. Dyson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Stallings C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|3.0
|E. Gonzalez SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.0
|K. Wong 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|.417
|.545
|.962
|1.5
|T. Edman 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|.417
|.667
|1.5
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|.500
|.727
|1.227
|1.0
|P. DeJong SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.444
|.545
|.889
|1.434
|2.5
|M. Carpenter DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.111
|.273
|.222
|.495
|0.5
|Y. Molina C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|.273
|.273
|.545
|1.0
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.200
|.500
|.700
|-0.5
|T. O'Neill LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|.300
|.556
|.856
|0.0
|L. Thomas CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.5
- 2B - P. Evans, J. Stallings
- HR - C. Moran, J. Osuna
- SF - J. Bell
- RBI - J. Bell, C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Moran, J. Osuna
- 2B - P. DeJong
- RBI - T. Edman (3)
- 2-Out RBI - T. Edman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Goldschmidt, D. Fowler, T. O'Neill
- CS - P. Evans
- Outfield Assist - B. Reynolds
- DP - (Gonzalez-Frazier-Moran)
|FPTS
|M. Keller
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1.80
|1.00
|10.0
|J. Brubaker
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|5.0
|M. Feliz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|D. Hudson
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|8.31
|1.85
|2.0
|A. Gomber
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|2.0
|K. Whitley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|A. Miller
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.5
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Keller 86-47, J. Brubaker 28-19, M. Feliz 8-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Keller 6-5, J. Brubaker 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Keller 18, J. Brubaker 8, M. Feliz
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Hudson 61-42, A. Gomber 24-13, K. Whitley 13-7, A. Miller 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Hudson 7-1, A. Gomber 2-2, K. Whitley 1-0, A. Miller 1-1
- Batters Faced - D. Hudson 19, A. Gomber 6, K. Whitley 3, A. Miller 5
|H. Bader CF
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.286
|.000
|.286
|A. Dean RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knizner C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Ravelo 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wieters C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|S. Brault SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Crick RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Erlin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Holland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Holmes RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Musgrove SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|5
|3
|2
|3
|7
|1.41
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2.00
|C. Stratton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Turley SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Williams SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Flaherty SP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|6
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.86
|J. Gant RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Helsley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|K. Kim SP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Wainwright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Webb RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
- NOW PITCHING0.1 IP, 8 P
- NOW BATTING1-3, R, SO
|A. Frazier 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|.250
|.182
|.432
|1.5
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.000
|.167
|.000
|.167
|0.0
|J. Bell DH
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|.250
|.200
|.450
|2.5
|C. Moran 1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.364
|.364
|.727
|1.091
|5.5
|G. Heredia RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|P. Evans 3B
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|.500
|.571
|1.071
|5.0
|J. Osuna RF-1B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.375
|.375
|.750
|1.125
|6.5
|J. Dyson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Stallings C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.429
|.714
|3.0
|E. Gonzalez SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|1.0
|Total
|29
|5
|8
|5
|2
|3
|6
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wong 2B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|.417
|.545
|.962
|1.5
|T. Edman 3B
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.250
|.417
|.667
|1.5
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.455
|.500
|.727
|1.227
|1.0
|P. DeJong SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.444
|.545
|.889
|1.434
|2.5
|M. Carpenter DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.111
|.273
|.222
|.495
|0.5
|Y. Molina C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|.273
|.273
|.545
|1.0
|D. Fowler RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|.200
|.500
|.700
|-0.5
|T. O'Neill LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|.300
|.556
|.856
|0.0
|L. Thomas CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.000
|.250
|.000
|.250
|0.5
|Total
|24
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - P. Evans, J. Stallings
- HR - C. Moran, J. Osuna
- SF - J. Bell
- RBI - J. Bell, C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Moran, J. Osuna
- 2B - P. DeJong
- RBI - T. Edman (3)
- 2-Out RBI - T. Edman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Goldschmidt, D. Fowler, T. O'Neill
- CS - P. Evans
- Outfield Assist - B. Reynolds
- DP - (Gonzalez-Frazier-Moran)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Keller
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1.80
|1.00
|10.0
|J. Brubaker
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|5.0
|M. Feliz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|Total
|7.1
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|D. Hudson
|4.1
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|2
|8.31
|1.85
|2.0
|A. Gomber
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.60
|2.0
|K. Whitley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.5
|A. Miller
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9.00
|2.00
|0.5
|Total
|8.0
|8
|5
|5
|3
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Keller 86-47, J. Brubaker 28-19, M. Feliz 8-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Keller 6-5, J. Brubaker 0-1
- Batters Faced - M. Keller 18, J. Brubaker 8, M. Feliz
- Pitches-Strikes - D. Hudson 61-42, A. Gomber 24-13, K. Whitley 13-7, A. Miller 13-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Hudson 7-1, A. Gomber 2-2, K. Whitley 1-0, A. Miller 1-1
- Batters Faced - D. Hudson 19, A. Gomber 6, K. Whitley 3, A. Miller 5
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|H. Bader CF
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.286
|.000
|.286
|A. Dean RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|A. Knizner C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|R. Ravelo 1B
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|E. Sosa SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|M. Wieters C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Brault SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Burdi RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Crick RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Erlin SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Holland RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Holmes RP
|0-0
|0
|1.1
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.50
|C. Kuhl SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Musgrove SP
|0-1
|0
|5.2
|4.76
|5
|3
|2
|3
|7
|1.41
|D. Neverauskas RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|18.00
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2.00
|C. Stratton RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|N. Turley SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Williams SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Fernandez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Flaherty SP
|1-0
|0
|7.0
|2.57
|6
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.86
|J. Gant RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Helsley RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|K. Kim SP
|0-0
|1
|1.0
|9.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.00
|C. Martinez RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Mikolas SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Ponce de Leon SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Wainwright SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Webb RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
8TH INNING Evans doubled to deep left, Bell scored 4 2 5TH INNING Bell hit sacrifice fly to center, Stallings scored, Frazier to third 3 2 4TH INNING Osuna homered to center, Evans scored 2 2 Moran homered to right 1 2 3RD INNING Edman popped out to second, Wong scored, Edman to second 0 2 Wong reached on an infield single to first, Wong scored, Edman to second 0 1
- Andrew Miller relieved Kodi Whitley
- B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
- J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bell walked
- C. Moran: Ball, Moran flied out to left
- P. Evans: Evans doubled to deep left, Bell scored
- J. Osuna: Osuna grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Kodi Whitley relieved Austin Gomber
- J. Stallings: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Stallings grounded out to shortstop
- E. Gonzalez: Ball, Ball, Gonzalez lined out to center
- A. Frazier: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Frazier struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jo. Brubaker Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, DeJong doubled to deep left
- M. Carpenter: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- Y. Molina: Molina singled to deep left, DeJong to third
- D. Fowler: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Fowler struck out swinging
- T. O'Neill: Strike looking, O'Neill flied out to deep center
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jonathan Brubaker relieved Mitch Keller
- K. Wong: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Wong struck out swinging
- T. Edman: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Edman struck out swinging
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike looking, Goldschmidt singled to deep left, Goldschmidt out at second
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Hudson Pitching:
- J. Stallings: Ball, Ball, Stallings doubled to left center
- E. Gonzalez: Gonzalez grounded out to second, Stallings to third
- A. Frazier: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Frazier walked
- Austin Gomber relieved Dakota Hudson
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reynolds walked, Frazier to second
- J. Bell: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Bell hit sacrifice fly to center, Stallings scored, Frazier to third
- C. Moran: Pickoff attempt to first, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Moran grounded out to first
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Hudson Pitching:
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Reynolds struck out on foul tip
- J. Bell: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
- C. Moran: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Moran homered to right
- P. Evans: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Evans singled to shallow left
- J. Osuna: Osuna homered to center, Evans scored
- J. Dyson: Dyson popped out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Keller Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, DeJong struck out swinging
- M. Carpenter: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
- Y. Molina: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Molina flied out to left
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- D. Hudson Pitching:
- J. Dyson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Dyson grounded out to second
- J. Stallings: Stallings grounded out to third
- E. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Gonzalez singled to right
- A. Frazier: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Frazier fouled out to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Keller Pitching:
- T. O'Neill: Ball, Strike looking, O'Neill flied out to right
- L. Thomas: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Thomas singled to left center, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Wong reached on an infield single to first, Wong scored, Edman to second
- T. Edman: Ball, Ball, , Wong to second, Edman popped out to second, Wong scored, Edman to second
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, In play
- D. Hudson Pitching:
- C. Moran: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Moran struck out swinging
- P. Evans: Strike looking, Evans singled to left
- J. Osuna: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Evans caught stealing second, catcher to second, Ball, Strike swinging, Osuna struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Keller Pitching:
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, DeJong walked
- M. Carpenter: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Carpenter walked, DeJong to second
- Y. Molina: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Molina grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, DeJong to third, Carpenter out at second
- D. Fowler: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Fowler flied out to deep right
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- D. Hudson Pitching:
- A. Frazier: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Frazier singled to deep right
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Reynolds popped out to shortstop
- J. Bell: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Frazier picked off at first, catcher to first, Bell grounded out to second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
|1 A. Frazier 2B
|8
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|2 B. Reynolds LF
|7
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3 J. Bell DH
|8
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|4 C. Moran 1B
|7
|3
|0
|0
|.429
|5 P. Evans 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|6 J. Osuna RF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|7 J. Dyson CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|8 J. Stallings C
|4
|1
|2
|0
|.250
|9 E. Gonzalez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1 K. Wong 2B
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|2 T. Edman 3B
|9
|2
|2
|0
|.222
|3 P. Goldschmidt 1B
|8
|4
|1
|1
|.500
|4 P. DeJong SS
|7
|3
|4
|1
|.429
|5 M. Carpenter DH
|7
|1
|2
|0
|.143
|6 Y. Molina C
|8
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|7 D. Fowler RF
|7
|2
|2
|1
|.286
|8 T. O'Neill LF
|6
|2
|2
|1
|.333
|9 L. Thomas CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.000
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Chris Archer
|Shoulder
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Jameson Taillon
|Elbow
|02-28-2021Out for the season
|Gregory Polanco
|Not Injury Related
|07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
|Luke Maile
|Finger
|09-30-2020Out for the season
|Keone Kela
|Undisclosed
|07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|JT Riddle
|Abdomen
|07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Kevin Kramer
|Hip
|10-31-2020Out for the season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Brad Miller
|Ankle
|08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Not Injury Related
|07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
|John Brebbia
|Elbow
|06-30-2021Out for the season