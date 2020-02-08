GAMETRACKER
bot 8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
3: Strike swinging
86 mph Slider
  • 1K. Wong
    3: 86 mph SliderStrike swinging1-2
    2: 95 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 95 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 9L. Thomas
    5: 96 mph FastballThomas popped out to second2-2
    4: 83 mph SliderBall2-2
    3: 86 mph SliderBall1-2
    2: 85 mph SliderStrike looking0-2
    1: 95 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
  • 8TH INNING
    		Evans doubled to deep left, Bell scored42
  • 5TH INNING
    		Bell hit sacrifice fly to center, Stallings scored, Frazier to third32
  • 4TH INNING
    		Osuna homered to center, Evans scored22
    		Moran homered to right12
  • 3RD INNING
    		Edman popped out to second, Wong scored, Edman to second02
    		Wong reached on an infield single to first, Wong scored, Edman to second01
    123456789RHE
    PIT0-2
    		00031001-580
    STL2-0
    		00100000-150
    • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Missouri
    PITPirates
    STLCardinals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Frazier 2B30100111.182.250.182.4321.5
    B. Reynolds LF30000121.000.167.000.1670.0
    J. Bell DH21010110.200.250.200.4502.5
    C. Moran 1B41111013.364.364.7271.0915.5
    G. Heredia RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    P. Evans 3B41310000.429.500.5711.0715.0
    J. Osuna RF-1B41121011.375.375.7501.1256.5
    J. Dyson CF30000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Stallings C31100000.286.286.429.7143.0
    E. Gonzalez SS30100001.250.250.250.5001.0
    HITTERSAB
    A. Frazier 2B3
    B. Reynolds LF3
    J. Bell DH2
    C. Moran 1B4
    G. Heredia RF0
    P. Evans 3B4
    J. Osuna RF-1B4
    J. Dyson CF3
    J. Stallings C3
    E. Gonzalez SS3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      K. Wong 2B31100010.364.417.545.9621.5
      T. Edman 3B30110010.250.250.417.6671.5
      P. Goldschmidt 1B30100001.455.500.7271.2271.0
      P. DeJong SS20100110.444.545.8891.4342.5
      M. Carpenter DH20000111.111.273.222.4950.5
      Y. Molina C30100002.273.273.273.5451.0
      D. Fowler RF30000013.200.200.500.700-0.5
      T. O'Neill LF30000002.222.300.556.8560.0
      L. Thomas CF20000110.000.250.000.2500.5
      HITTERSAB
      K. Wong 2B3
      T. Edman 3B3
      P. Goldschmidt 1B3
      P. DeJong SS2
      M. Carpenter DH2
      Y. Molina C3
      D. Fowler RF3
      T. O'Neill LF3
      L. Thomas CF2
        BATTING
        • 2B - P. Evans, J. Stallings
        • HR - C. Moran, J. Osuna
        • SF - J. Bell
        • RBI - J. Bell, C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (4)
        • 2-Out RBI - C. Moran, P. Evans, J. Osuna 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Moran, J. Osuna
        BATTING
        • 2B - P. DeJong
        • RBI - T. Edman (3)
        • 2-Out RBI - T. Edman
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. Goldschmidt, D. Fowler, T. O'Neill
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - P. Evans
        FIELDING
        • Outfield Assist - B. Reynolds
        • DP - (Gonzalez-Frazier-Moran)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        M. Keller5.02113201.801.0010.0
        J. Brubaker2.03000400.001.505.0
        M. Feliz0.10000000.000.000.0
        PITCHERSIP
        M. Keller5.0
        J. Brubaker2.0
        M. Feliz0.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        D. Hudson4.17441428.311.852.0
        A. Gomber1.20001000.000.602.0
        K. Whitley1.00000100.000.003.5
        A. Miller1.01111109.002.000.5
        PITCHERSIP
        D. Hudson4.1
        A. Gomber1.2
        K. Whitley1.0
        A. Miller1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - M. Keller 86-47, J. Brubaker 28-19, M. Feliz 8-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Keller 6-5, J. Brubaker 0-1
        • Batters Faced - M. Keller 18, J. Brubaker 8, M. Feliz
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - D. Hudson 61-42, A. Gomber 24-13, K. Whitley 13-7, A. Miller 13-8
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - D. Hudson 7-1, A. Gomber 2-2, K. Whitley 1-0, A. Miller 1-1
        • Batters Faced - D. Hudson 19, A. Gomber 6, K. Whitley 3, A. Miller 5
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Martin CF.000.000.000.000
        J. Murphy C.000.000.000.000
        K. Newman SS8010001.125.125.125.250
        C. Tucker SS.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Martin CF
        J. Murphy C
        K. Newman SS8
        C. Tucker SS
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        H. Bader CF5200003.000.286.000.286
        A. Dean RF.000.000.000.000
        A. Knizner C.000.000.000.000
        R. Ravelo 1B.000.000.000.000
        E. Sosa SS.000.000.000.000
        M. Wieters C.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        H. Bader CF5
        A. Dean RF
        A. Knizner C
        R. Ravelo 1B
        E. Sosa SS
        M. Wieters C
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        S. Brault SP-0.00.000.00
        N. Burdi RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Crick RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Erlin SP-0.00.000.00
        D. Holland RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Holmes RP0-001.10.00200011.50
        C. Kuhl SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Musgrove SP0-105.24.76532371.41
        D. Neverauskas RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Rodriguez RP0-001.018.00221012.00
        C. Stratton RP-0.00.000.00
        N. Turley SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Williams SP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        S. Brault SP-
        N. Burdi RP-
        K. Crick RP-
        R. Erlin SP-
        D. Holland RP-
        C. Holmes RP0-0
        C. Kuhl SP-
        J. Musgrove SP0-1
        D. Neverauskas RP-
        R. Rodriguez RP0-0
        C. Stratton RP-
        N. Turley SP-
        T. Williams SP-
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Fernandez RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Flaherty SP1-007.02.57620060.86
        J. Gant RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Helsley RP0-001.00.00000000.00
        K. Kim SP0-011.09.00210002.00
        C. Martinez RP-0.00.000.00
        M. Mikolas SP-0.00.000.00
        D. Ponce de Leon SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Wainwright SP-0.00.000.00
        T. Webb RP-0.00.000.00
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Fernandez RP-
        J. Flaherty SP1-0
        J. Gant RP-
        R. Helsley RP0-0
        K. Kim SP0-0
        C. Martinez RP-
        M. Mikolas SP-
        D. Ponce de Leon SP-
        A. Wainwright SP-
        T. Webb RP-
            PITPirates
            STLCardinals
            • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Missouri
            TEAM STATS
            0-2
            .169
            AVG
            0
            HR
            5
            R
            5.63
            ERA
            2-0
            .288
            AVG
            4
            HR
            14
            R
            2.00
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            M. KellerR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            D. HudsonR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .M. Keller
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .D. Hudson
            R
            0-0
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Frazier 2B8100.125
            2 B. Reynolds LF7000.000
            3 J. Bell DH8200.250
            4 C. Moran 1B7300.429
            5 P. Evans 3B3000.000
            6 J. Osuna RF4220.500
            7 J. Dyson CF3000.000
            8 J. Stallings C4120.250
            9 E. Gonzalez SS1000.000
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Wong 2B8300.375
            2 T. Edman 3B9220.222
            3 P. Goldschmidt 1B8411.500
            4 P. DeJong SS7341.429
            5 M. Carpenter DH7120.143
            6 Y. Molina C8210.250
            7 D. Fowler RF7221.286
            8 T. O'Neill LF6221.333
            9 L. Thomas CF1000.000
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Chris ArcherShoulder02-28-2021Out for the season
            Jameson TaillonElbow02-28-2021Out for the season
            Gregory PolancoNot Injury Related07-30-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 31
            Luke MaileFinger09-30-2020Out for the season
            Keone KelaUndisclosed07-25-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
            JT RiddleAbdomen07-31-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Kevin KramerHip10-31-2020Out for the season
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Brad MillerAnkle08-02-2020Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
            Giovanny GallegosNot Injury Related07-27-2020Expected to be out until at least Jul 28
            John BrebbiaElbow06-30-2021Out for the season
