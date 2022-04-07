Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen will try to rebound from the shortest start of his major league career on Wednesday afternoon as the Diamondbacks attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix.

Gallen (4-2, 2.95 ERA) was rocked for six runs (four earned) on seven hits in just 1 2/3 innings in his latest start, a 7-5 loss to the host Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. He served up home runs to Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber.

What made the defeat even tougher to swallow for Gallen was the fact it occurred just a few miles from where he grew up in Gibbsboro, N.J., and he also had a large group of family and friends in attendance.

"It's never how you want it to go, whether it's here or somewhere else," Gallen said, according to MLB.com. "It's kind of a double-edged sword. You don't want to pitch terribly in front of your friends and family, but it's good they're here after the game.

"It's kind of what really matters at the end of it, that they came out to support whether I go one out or whether I throw a (complete game)."

Gallen is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.

The Diamondbacks lost the first two games of the series against Cincinnati, including a 5-3, 12-inning setback on Tuesday night when they managed just five hits.

Albert Almora Jr. tripled in home runner Matt Reynolds to open the 12th and then scored on a single by Jonathan India to win it for the Reds. Joel Kuhnel pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning to secure his first career save.

"All you can do is come out here tomorrow and turn the page," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "Understand what happened, what we can improve upon and play our best game tomorrow."

Cincinnati has won three games in a row and will leave Phoenix with just its second road series victory of the season. The Reds, who began the season with a dreadful 3-22 record, have gone 20-17 since.

Right-hander Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.23) will start the series finale for Cincinnati. He is 2-4 with a 4.05 ERA in seven career starts against the Diamondbacks but is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts in Phoenix.

Castillo will have a tough act to follow. Tyler Mahle blanked Arizona on three hits over a career-high nine innings on Tuesday and matched his career high with 12 strikeouts. He didn't walk a batter.

"It doesn't get any better than that," Reds manager David Bell said. "We've seen him be really good for several years now, and he continues to get better. Tonight he finished guys with his fastball. Got ahead with his off-speed. Located it. Used both sides of the plate. Mixed speeds. Really, the story was just how he finished guys with a great fastball."

Despite his career night, Mahle didn't pick up the win as the game was tied 0-0 after nine innings.

"It is what it is," Mahle said. "I'm more focused on going out there and giving us a chance to win. Whatever happens, happens. I want to go out there and have a good start and give us that chance to win. That's what a starter is supposed to do."

