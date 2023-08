Michael Brantley Shoulder 08-15-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 16

Lance McCullers Forearm 03-31-2024 Out for the season

Jose Abreu Back 08-10-2023 Probable for Aug 11

Chas McCormick Knee 08-10-2023 Probable for Aug 11

Luis Garcia Elbow 06-30-2024 Out for the season