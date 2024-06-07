Sandy Alcantara Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Braxton Garrett Forearm 07-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19

Sixto Sanchez Shoulder 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Edward Cabrera Shoulder 07-06-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 7

Otto Lopez Back 07-10-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 11

Jesus Luzardo Back 08-17-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 18

Ryan Weathers Finger 07-25-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 26

Eury Perez Elbow 06-30-2025 Out for the season