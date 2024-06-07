Live
1ST INNING Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second 1 0 3RD INNING Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored 2 0 Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored 3 0 Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second 3 1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|T. Pham RF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|.345
|.374
|.719
|1.5
|A. Benintendi LF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|.250
|.298
|.548
|3.0
|L. Robert CF
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.309
|.507
|.816
|0.5
|G. Sheets DH
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|.330
|.396
|.726
|4.0
|A. Vaughn 1B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|.296
|.398
|.694
|3.0
|P. DeJong SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|.287
|.453
|.740
|1.0
|L. Sosa 3B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|.288
|.389
|.678
|1.0
|N. Lopez 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|.299
|.290
|.589
|-0.5
|K. Lee C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|.265
|.373
|.637
|-0.5
- 2B - G. Sheets (18), A. Vaughn (16)
- RBI - L. Robert (19), G. Sheets (29), A. Vaughn (42)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Sheets, A. Vaughn
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. DeJong, K. Lee
- RBI - D. Myers (12)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Myers
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Rivera 2 (2)
- DP - (Brujan-Burger)
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Crochet 60-42
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Crochet 6-3
- Batters Faced - G. Crochet 16
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Chirinos 69-47
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Chirinos 8-2
- Batters Faced - Y. Chirinos 18
- 2B - G. Sheets (18), A. Vaughn (16)
- RBI - L. Robert (19), G. Sheets (29), A. Vaughn (42)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Sheets, A. Vaughn
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. DeJong, K. Lee
- RBI - D. Myers (12)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Myers
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Rivera 2 (2)
- DP - (Brujan-Burger)
- Pitches-Strikes - G. Crochet 60-42
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Crochet 6-3
- Batters Faced - G. Crochet 16
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Chirinos 69-47
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Chirinos 8-2
- Batters Faced - Y. Chirinos 18
1ST INNING Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second 1 0 3RD INNING Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored 2 0 Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored 3 0 Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second 3 1
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- T. Pham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pham singled to center
- A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Benintendi reached on an infield single to first, Pham to third
- L. Robert: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second
- G. Sheets: Sheets lined into double play second to first, Robert out at first
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Crochet Pitching:
- J. Chisholm: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, De La Cruz grounded out to second
- J. Burger: Ball, Strike swinging, Burger singled to shallow right
- D. Myers: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Myers singled to shallow right, Burger to third
- E. Rivera: Rivera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Myers out at second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- A. Vaughn: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vaughn flied out to right
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, DeJong walked
- L. Sosa: Ball, Sosa singled to right, DeJong to third
- N. Lopez: Ball, Ball, Lopez reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, DeJong out at third, Sosa to second
- K. Lee: Strike swinging, Lee grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- T. Pham: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pham struck out swinging
- A. Benintendi: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Benintendi reached on an infield single to shortstop
- L. Robert: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Robert struck out swinging
- G. Sheets: Ball, Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored
- A. Vaughn: Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, DeJong flied out to shallow second
- Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- G. Crochet Pitching:
- V. Brujan: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Brujan hit by pitch
- J. Chisholm: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, De La Cruz walked, Brujan to second
- J. Burger: Strike looking, Ball, Burger flied out to right, Brujan to third
- D. Myers: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second
- E. Rivera: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rivera grounded out to second
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Chirinos Pitching:
- L. Sosa: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Sosa grounded out to pitcher
- N. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
- K. Lee: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Lee struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Max Stassi
|Hip
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Mike Clevinger
|Elbow
|07-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 10
|Dominic Leone
|Elbow
|07-22-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
|Yoan Moncada
|Thigh
|07-25-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Matt Foster
|Elbow
|07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Jesse Scholtens
|Elbow
|03-31-2025Out for the season
|Dominic Fletcher
|Shoulder
|07-07-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 8
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Sandy Alcantara
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Braxton Garrett
|Forearm
|07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Sixto Sanchez
|Shoulder
|07-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Edward Cabrera
|Shoulder
|07-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 7
|Otto Lopez
|Back
|07-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 11
|Jesus Luzardo
|Back
|08-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
|Ryan Weathers
|Finger
|07-25-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
|Eury Perez
|Elbow
|06-30-2025Out for the season
|Josh Simpson
|Elbow
|07-22-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 23