Chicago
CHW
White Sox
26-64
3
4th
B
S
O
1
Miami
MIA
Marlins
30-58
ML: -155
O/U 7
ML: +130
Tweets
4th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
2: Ball
98 mph Fastball
  • 8A. Sanchez
    2: 98 mph FastballBall1-1
    1: 97 mph FastballStrike looking0-1
    Pickoff attempt0-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second10
  • 3RD INNING
    		Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored20
    		Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored30
    		Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second31
LAST OUT
DUE UP 4TH
    123456789RHE
    CHW26-64
    		1020-----360
    MIA30-58
    		0010-----130
    • loanDepot parkMiami, FL
    CHWWhite Sox
    MIAMarlins
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    T. Pham RF21100010.272.345.374.7191.5
    A. Benintendi LF21200000.198.250.298.5483.0
    L. Robert CF20010012.231.309.507.8160.5
    G. Sheets DH21110001.235.330.396.7264.0
    A. Vaughn 1B20110000.242.296.398.6943.0
    P. DeJong SS10000101.237.287.453.7401.0
    L. Sosa 3B20100000.255.288.389.6781.0
    N. Lopez 2B20000012.245.299.290.589-0.5
    K. Lee C20000012.226.265.373.637-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    T. Pham RF2
    A. Benintendi LF2
    L. Robert CF2
    G. Sheets DH2
    A. Vaughn 1B2
    P. DeJong SS1
    L. Sosa 3B2
    N. Lopez 2B2
    K. Lee C2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      J. Chisholm CF20000021.260.328.415.743-1.0
      B. De La Cruz LF10000100.240.289.414.7031.0
      J. Burger 1B20100002.217.255.349.6041.0
      D. Myers RF20210000.261.329.406.7353.0
      E. Rivera 3B20000004.210.293.254.5470.0
      J. Bride DH20000010.125.167.188.354-0.5
      X. Edwards SS10000100.231.333.308.6411.0
      A. Sanchez C10000010.222.333.222.556-0.5
      V. Brujan 2B01000000.222.297.323.6202.0
      HITTERSAB
      J. Chisholm CF2
      B. De La Cruz LF1
      J. Burger 1B2
      D. Myers RF2
      E. Rivera 3B2
      J. Bride DH2
      X. Edwards SS1
      A. Sanchez C1
      V. Brujan 2B0
        BATTING
        • 2B - G. Sheets (18), A. Vaughn (16)
        • RBI - L. Robert (19), G. Sheets (29), A. Vaughn (42)
        • 2-Out RBI - G. Sheets, A. Vaughn
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - P. DeJong, K. Lee
        BATTING
        • RBI - D. Myers (12)
        • 2-Out RBI - D. Myers
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Rivera 2 (2)
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Brujan-Burger)
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        G. Crochet3.13112403.010.955.0
        PITCHERSIP
        G. Crochet3.1
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Y. Chirinos4.06331404.421.694.0
        PITCHERSIP
        Y. Chirinos4.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - G. Crochet 60-42
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - G. Crochet 6-3
        • Batters Faced - G. Crochet 16
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Chirinos 69-47
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Chirinos 8-2
        • Batters Faced - Y. Chirinos 18
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        E. Jimenez DH17216411351533.238.298.366.664
        C. Julks LF1001124731129.240.315.390.705
        M. Maldonado C12971392749.101.147.171.318
        D. Mendick 3B122112362532.189.233.295.528
        BENCHAB
        E. Jimenez DH172
        C. Julks LF100
        M. Maldonado C129
        D. Mendick 3B122
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Bell 1B33231763582569.229.290.352.642
        N. Fortes C1651029132423.176.205.242.447
        N. Gordon LF2082348298850.231.257.399.656
        J. Sanchez RF25024613391564.244.294.404.698
        BENCHAB
        J. Bell 1B332
        N. Fortes C165
        N. Gordon LF208
        J. Sanchez RF250
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Anderson RP0-0020.15.312012212241.57
        T. Banks RP2-2241.13.924018510461.21
        J. Brebbia RP0-4234.04.76311849431.18
        J. Cannon SP1-2139.04.62442077321.31
        E. Fedde SP6-30106.13.1392371128941.13
        C. Flexen SP2-7085.05.0885481533631.39
        M. Kopech RP2-7837.14.583219721511.42
        C. Kuhl RP0-0015.14.70148111151.63
        J. Shuster RP1-1036.13.473414416231.38
        M. Soroka RP0-8068.05.1658391240651.44
        D. Thorpe SP3-1026.23.711611214181.13
        S. Wilson RP1-5026.03.461810417261.35
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Anderson RP0-0
        T. Banks RP2-2
        J. Brebbia RP0-4
        J. Cannon SP1-2
        E. Fedde SP6-3
        C. Flexen SP2-7
        M. Kopech RP2-7
        C. Kuhl RP0-0
        J. Shuster RP1-1
        M. Soroka RP0-8
        D. Thorpe SP3-1
        S. Wilson RP1-5
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        M. Andriese RP0-106.06.00742171.33
        A. Bender RP3-2034.04.243516211361.35
        H. Brazoban RP0-1020.04.501610010211.30
        J. Chargois RP0-009.21.86622491.03
        D. Cronin RP1-2042.03.004214015411.36
        C. Faucher RP2-1031.03.773013017341.52
        B. Hoeing RP0-1022.21.9918516201.06
        R. Munoz SP1-3044.15.4841271524401.47
        A. Nardi RP1-1033.14.863218210411.26
        A. Puk RP2-8136.25.153521321321.53
        T. Rogers SP1-9084.14.9196461039701.60
        T. Scott RP6-51237.01.46186223411.11
        BULLPENW-L
        M. Andriese RP0-1
        A. Bender RP3-2
        H. Brazoban RP0-1
        J. Chargois RP0-0
        D. Cronin RP1-2
        C. Faucher RP2-1
        B. Hoeing RP0-1
        R. Munoz SP1-3
        A. Nardi RP1-1
        A. Puk RP2-8
        T. Rogers SP1-9
        T. Scott RP6-5
            • 1ST INNING
              		Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second10
            • 3RD INNING
              		Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored20
              		Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored30
              		Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second31
            • 1ST INNING
              • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
              • T. Pham: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pham singled to center
              • A. Benintendi: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Benintendi reached on an infield single to first, Pham to third
              • L. Robert: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Robert reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Pham scored, Benintendi out at second
              • G. Sheets: Sheets lined into double play second to first, Robert out at first
              • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Crochet Pitching:
              • J. Chisholm: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
              • B. De La Cruz: Ball, De La Cruz grounded out to second
              • J. Burger: Ball, Strike swinging, Burger singled to shallow right
              • D. Myers: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Myers singled to shallow right, Burger to third
              • E. Rivera: Rivera reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Myers out at second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
              • A. Vaughn: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Vaughn flied out to right
              • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, DeJong walked
              • L. Sosa: Ball, Sosa singled to right, DeJong to third
              • N. Lopez: Ball, Ball, Lopez reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, DeJong out at third, Sosa to second
              • K. Lee: Strike swinging, Lee grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • G. Crochet Pitching:
              • J. Bride: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Bride grounded out to shortstop
              • X. Edwards: Edwards flied out to deep right
              • A. Sanchez: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Sanchez struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
              • T. Pham: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pham struck out swinging
              • A. Benintendi: Strike (foul tip), Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Benintendi reached on an infield single to shortstop
              • L. Robert: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Robert struck out swinging
              • G. Sheets: Ball, Sheets doubled to right, Benintendi scored
              • A. Vaughn: Vaughn doubled to deep left, Sheets scored
              • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Ball, DeJong flied out to shallow second
              • Middle of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Crochet Pitching:
              • V. Brujan: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Brujan hit by pitch
              • J. Chisholm: Foul, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Chisholm struck out swinging
              • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, De La Cruz walked, Brujan to second
              • J. Burger: Strike looking, Ball, Burger flied out to right, Brujan to third
              • D. Myers: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Myers reached on an infield single to second, Brujan scored, De La Cruz to second
              • E. Rivera: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Rivera grounded out to second
              • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • Y. Chirinos Pitching:
              • L. Sosa: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Sosa grounded out to pitcher
              • N. Lopez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Lopez struck out swinging
              • K. Lee: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Lee struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • G. Crochet Pitching:
              • J. Bride: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bride struck out swinging
              • X. Edwards: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Edwards walked
              • A. Sanchez: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball

            • loanDepot parkMiami, FL
            TEAM STATS
            26-64
            .222
            AVG
            80
            HR
            288
            R
            4.54
            ERA
            30-58
            .231
            AVG
            69
            HR
            305
            R
            4.54
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            G. CrochetL
            6-6
            W-L
            101.1
            IP
            3.02
            ERA
            7.05
            SO/BB
            0.93
            WHIP
            Y. ChirinosR
            0-0
            W-L
            14.1
            IP
            3.77
            ERA
            3.75
            SO/BB
            1.67
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .G. Crochet
            L
            6-6, 101.1 IP, 3.02 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Y. Chirinos
            R
            0-0, 14.1 IP, 3.77 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 T. Pham RF20455164.270
            2 A. Benintendi LF24647246.191
            3 L. Robert CF132311810.235
            4 G. Sheets DH25359287.233
            5 A. Vaughn 1B312754111.240
            6 P. DeJong SS277663616.238
            7 L. Sosa 3B14737154.252
            8 N. Lopez 2B24360120.247
            9 K. Lee C21048238.229
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 J. Chisholm CF321844010.262
            2 B. De La Cruz LF349844215.241
            3 J. Burger 1B25655288.215
            4 D. Myers RF6716111.239
            5 E. Rivera 3B13629110.213
            6 J. Bride DH14230.143
            7 X. Edwards SS25610.240
            8 A. Sanchez C17400.235
            9 V. Brujan 2B1583581.222
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Max StassiHip01-31-2025Out for the season
            Mike ClevingerElbow07-09-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 10
            Dominic LeoneElbow07-22-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 23
            Yoan MoncadaThigh07-25-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
            Matt FosterElbow07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
            Jesse ScholtensElbow03-31-2025Out for the season
            Dominic FletcherShoulder07-07-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 8
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Sandy AlcantaraElbow01-31-2025Out for the season
            Braxton GarrettForearm07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
            Sixto SanchezShoulder07-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
            Edward CabreraShoulder07-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 7
            Otto LopezBack07-10-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 11
            Jesus LuzardoBack08-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 18
            Ryan WeathersFinger07-25-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 26
            Eury PerezElbow06-30-2025Out for the season
            Josh SimpsonElbow07-22-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 23