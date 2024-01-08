Tarik Skubal can finally pitch without the threat of being traded hanging over him.

While the Detroit Tigers dealt some of their veterans prior to Tuesday's deadline, they kept their ace. Skubal, a prime American League Cy Young Award candidate, will start against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

"There were a lot of rumors that floated out there. There were a lot of unconfirmed reports that are just totally inaccurate. We never came close to trading Skubal," said Scott Harris, the Tigers' president of baseball operations.

Skubal (12-3, 2.35 ERA) has strung together six consecutive quality starts. He has allowed nine runs in 40 innings (2.03 ERA) during that stretch while recording 49 strikeouts.

Most recently, Skubal held the visiting Minnesota Twins to two runs and five hits while striking out eight in seven innings on Saturday.

Even though the Tigers essentially gave up on the season by being sellers at the trade deadline, every Skubal start remains an event.

"What we're witnessing with Tarik, we're just scratching the surface on what he can do," Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's getting a ton of attention. He's been an All-Star now. I think when his turn comes around, you notice, I notice, the fans notice, the other team notices -- it's Tarik Skubal on the mound. You can't say that about every pitcher in the league. You only talk about the top small percentage of pitchers where you react that way. And we have one."

Skubal has faced the Royals twice this season, He held them to one run in seven innings while getting a win on April 28. The Royals paid him back on May 22, handing the left-hander his first loss this season while scoring four runs in Skubal's five innings.

In 13 career outings against the Royals, 11 as a starter, Skubal is 2-8 with a 4.85 ERA.

The Royals will give the ball to their own talented left-hander, Cole Ragans (7-7, 3.37 ERA). He delivered his most dominant performance this season at Detroit's expense on May 22. Ragans allowed just one hit and struck out a career-best 12 in six shutout innings. In three career games against Detroit (two starts), Ragans is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings.

Ragans had a tougher time in his latest outing. He gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

"He gave us a good chance," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. "We were into the sixth inning and he gives us a chance. They put some good swings on him."

The Royals lost that game 7-3 but have since won four straight. They swept the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series, then took the first game of the current four-game set 7-1 on Thursday.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit two home runs and drove in four runs. He also homered in the series finale against the White Sox.

"Vinnie's a run producer," Quatraro said following the Thursday contest. "He's had some good games for us, especially lately. Following up the homer yesterday with two today is really nice to see from him."

Detroit is looking to end a four-game skid.

