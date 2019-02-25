away team background logo
home team background logo
Arizona
ARI
Diamondbacks
60-52
6
MLBN
FINAL
5
Pittsburgh
PIT
Pirates
56-55
ML: +140
O/U 7.5
ML: -165
Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
ARI60-52
000002301690
PIT56-55
1300000015100
  • PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
  • W: P. Sewald (1-2)L: C. Holderman (3-4)S: A. Puk (2)
  • HR: ARI - J. Pederson (16), K. Marte (26)
ARIDiamondbacks
PITPirates
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Carroll RF42200100.218.309.365.6747.0
K. Marte 2B51121013.302.368.557.9256.5
J. Pederson DH52231010.283.388.543.9309.5
J. Bell 1B30000210.237.306.392.6971.5
K. Newman 1B00000000.279.308.386.6940.0
J. McCarthy LF-CF40210001.297.372.418.7903.0
E. Suarez 3B30000113.228.308.413.7200.5
A. Thomas CF30100002.213.259.413.6711.0
a- L. Gurriel PH-LF00000100.268.299.419.7183.0
G. Perdomo SS31100112.269.324.344.6684.5
J. Herrera C20000010.250.333.313.646-0.5
b- G. Moreno PH-C10000012.257.341.372.713-0.5
HITTERSAB
C. Carroll RF4
K. Marte 2B5
J. Pederson DH5
J. Bell 1B3
K. Newman 1B0
J. McCarthy LF-CF4
E. Suarez 3B3
A. Thomas CF3
a- L. Gurriel PH-LF0
G. Perdomo SS3
J. Herrera C2
b- G. Moreno PH-C1
  • a-walked for Thomas in the 8th
  • b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
I. Kiner-Falefa 2B51220023.294.339.431.7717.0
B. Reynolds LF40210112.289.358.487.8454.5
O. Cruz SS50000036.255.308.462.770-1.5
B. De La Cruz RF40110031.245.288.412.6990.5
R. Tellez 1B40100011.246.301.388.6890.5
J. Bart DH31000021.256.349.457.8061.0
J. Bae CF31100111.200.275.229.5043.5
J. Triolo 3B30000003.203.279.280.5590.0
a- A. McCutchen PH01000100.227.330.384.7142.0
Y. Grandal C41310001.200.235.338.5736.0
M. Taylor PR00000000.201.259.302.5610.0
HITTERSAB
I. Kiner-Falefa 2B5
B. Reynolds LF4
O. Cruz SS5
B. De La Cruz RF4
R. Tellez 1B4
J. Bart DH3
J. Bae CF3
J. Triolo 3B3
a- A. McCutchen PH0
Y. Grandal C4
M. Taylor PR0
  • a-walked for Triolo in the 9th
BATTING
  • 3B - C. Carroll (9)
  • HR - K. Marte (27), J. Pederson (17)
  • SH - J. Herrera (4)
  • RBI - K. Marte 2 (76), J. Pederson 3 (48), J. McCarthy (25)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Pederson 3 (3)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Thomas, G. Perdomo, G. Moreno 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - I. Kiner-Falefa (9), B. Reynolds (22), J. Bae, Y. Grandal (8)
  • 3B - I. Kiner-Falefa (3)
  • RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa 2 (35), B. Reynolds (66), B. De La Cruz (52), Y. Grandal (19)
  • 2-Out RBI - B. De La Cruz
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. De La Cruz 2 (2), Y. Grandal
BASERUNNING
  • SB - L. Gurriel (6), G. Perdomo (3)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Marte-Perdomo-Bell)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Cruz-Tellez)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Nelson5.06442704.651.375.5
P. Sewald (W, 1-2)1.01000104.231.122.5
J. Martinez1.01000302.091.203.5
D. Floro1.00000101.991.013.5
R. Thompson0.12111002.151.04-3.0
A. Puk (S, 2)0.10000104.151.321.5
PITCHERSIP
R. Nelson5.0
P. Sewald (W, 1-2)1.0
J. Martinez1.0
D. Floro1.0
R. Thompson0.1
A. Puk (S, 2)0.1
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
P. Skenes5.15223401.990.948.0
H. Stratton0.21000103.931.141.5
C. Holderman (L, 3-4)1.01332113.071.34-2.5
J. Beeks0.21001004.731.380.0
J. Woodford1.111101110.242.172.5
PITCHERSIP
P. Skenes5.1
H. Stratton0.2
C. Holderman (L, 3-4)1.0
J. Beeks0.2
J. Woodford1.1
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 97-59, P. Sewald 9-8, J. Martinez 18-12, D. Floro 8-7, R. Thompson 19-11, A. Puk 12-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 3-5, P. Sewald 1-0, J. Martinez 1-0, D. Floro 0-2, R. Thompson 1-0, A. Puk 0-1
  • Batters Faced - R. Nelson 23, P. Sewald 4, J. Martinez 4, D. Floro 3, R. Thompson 4, A. Puk 2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - P. Skenes 100-56, H. Stratton 10-7, C. Holderman 22-12, J. Beeks 17-8, J. Woodford 12-8
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Skenes 6-6, H. Stratton 1-0, C. Holderman 2-1, J. Beeks 2-1, J. Woodford 1-1
  • Batters Faced - P. Skenes 22, H. Stratton 3, C. Holderman 6, J. Beeks 4, J. Woodford 5
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
123456789RHE
ARI60-52
000002301690
PIT56-55
1300000015100
  • PNC ParkPittsburgh, PA
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Carroll RF42200100.218.309.365.6747.0
K. Marte 2B51121013.302.368.557.9256.5
J. Pederson DH52231010.283.388.543.9309.5
J. Bell 1B30000210.237.306.392.6971.5
K. Newman 1B00000000.279.308.386.6940.0
J. McCarthy LF-CF40210001.297.372.418.7903.0
E. Suarez 3B30000113.228.308.413.7200.5
A. Thomas CF30100002.213.259.413.6711.0
a- L. Gurriel PH-LF00000100.268.299.419.7183.0
G. Perdomo SS31100112.269.324.344.6684.5
J. Herrera C20000010.250.333.313.646-0.5
b- G. Moreno PH-C10000012.257.341.372.713-0.5
Total3369626713-----
HITTERSAB
C. Carroll RF4
K. Marte 2B5
J. Pederson DH5
J. Bell 1B3
K. Newman 1B0
J. McCarthy LF-CF4
E. Suarez 3B3
A. Thomas CF3
a- L. Gurriel PH-LF0
G. Perdomo SS3
J. Herrera C2
b- G. Moreno PH-C1
Total33
  • a-walked for Thomas in the 8th
  • b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
I. Kiner-Falefa 2B51220023.294.339.431.7717.0
B. Reynolds LF40210112.289.358.487.8454.5
O. Cruz SS50000036.255.308.462.770-1.5
B. De La Cruz RF40110031.245.288.412.6990.5
R. Tellez 1B40100011.246.301.388.6890.5
J. Bart DH31000021.256.349.457.8061.0
J. Bae CF31100111.200.275.229.5043.5
J. Triolo 3B30000003.203.279.280.5590.0
a- A. McCutchen PH01000100.227.330.384.7142.0
Y. Grandal C41310001.200.235.338.5736.0
M. Taylor PR00000000.201.259.302.5610.0
Total365105031321-----
HITTERSAB
I. Kiner-Falefa 2B5
B. Reynolds LF4
O. Cruz SS5
B. De La Cruz RF4
R. Tellez 1B4
J. Bart DH3
J. Bae CF3
J. Triolo 3B3
a- A. McCutchen PH0
Y. Grandal C4
M. Taylor PR0
Total36
  • a-walked for Triolo in the 9th
BATTING
  • 3B - C. Carroll (9)
  • HR - K. Marte (27), J. Pederson (17)
  • SH - J. Herrera (4)
  • RBI - K. Marte 2 (76), J. Pederson 3 (48), J. McCarthy (25)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Pederson 3 (3)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Thomas, G. Perdomo, G. Moreno 2 (2)
BATTING
  • 2B - I. Kiner-Falefa (9), B. Reynolds (22), J. Bae, Y. Grandal (8)
  • 3B - I. Kiner-Falefa (3)
  • RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa 2 (35), B. Reynolds (66), B. De La Cruz (52), Y. Grandal (19)
  • 2-Out RBI - B. De La Cruz
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. De La Cruz 2 (2), Y. Grandal
BASERUNNING
  • SB - L. Gurriel (6), G. Perdomo (3)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Marte-Perdomo-Bell)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Cruz-Tellez)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Nelson5.06442704.651.375.5
P. Sewald (W, 1-2)1.01000104.231.122.5
J. Martinez1.01000302.091.203.5
D. Floro1.00000101.991.013.5
R. Thompson0.12111002.151.04-3.0
A. Puk (S, 2)0.10000104.151.321.5
Total9.010553130---
PITCHERSIP
R. Nelson5.0
P. Sewald (W, 1-2)1.0
J. Martinez1.0
D. Floro1.0
R. Thompson0.1
A. Puk (S, 2)0.1
Total9.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
P. Skenes5.15223401.990.948.0
H. Stratton0.21000103.931.141.5
C. Holderman (L, 3-4)1.01332113.071.34-2.5
J. Beeks0.21001004.731.380.0
J. Woodford1.111101110.242.172.5
Total9.0966672---
PITCHERSIP
P. Skenes5.1
H. Stratton0.2
C. Holderman (L, 3-4)1.0
J. Beeks0.2
J. Woodford1.1
Total9.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 97-59, P. Sewald 9-8, J. Martinez 18-12, D. Floro 8-7, R. Thompson 19-11, A. Puk 12-9
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 3-5, P. Sewald 1-0, J. Martinez 1-0, D. Floro 0-2, R. Thompson 1-0, A. Puk 0-1
  • Batters Faced - R. Nelson 23, P. Sewald 4, J. Martinez 4, D. Floro 3, R. Thompson 4, A. Puk 2
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - P. Skenes 100-56, H. Stratton 10-7, C. Holderman 22-12, J. Beeks 17-8, J. Woodford 12-8
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Skenes 6-6, H. Stratton 1-0, C. Holderman 2-1, J. Beeks 2-1, J. Woodford 1-1
  • Batters Faced - P. Skenes 22, H. Stratton 3, C. Holderman 6, J. Beeks 4, J. Woodford 5
  • 1ST INNING
    		De La Cruz singled to shallow left, I. Kiner-Falefa scored01
  • 2ND INNING
    		Grandal doubled to deep right, J. Bart scored, Bae to third02
    		Kiner-Falefa tripled to deep right, Y. Grandal and J. Bae scored04
  • 6TH INNING
    		Marte grounded out to second, C. Carroll scored14
    		McCarthy singled to shallow center, J. Pederson scored, Bell to second24
  • 7TH INNING
    		J. Pederson homered to left, C. Carroll and G. Perdomo scored54
  • 9TH INNING
    		K. Marte homered to center64
    		Reynolds singled to right, A. McCutchen scored, Taylor to third65
  • 1ST INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • C. Carroll: Strike looking, Ball, Carroll reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • K. Marte: Ball, Marte grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Carroll out at second
    • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pederson flied out to left
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Kiner-Falefa doubled to left center
    • B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
    • O. Cruz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cruz lined out to left
    • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, De La Cruz singled to shallow left, I. Kiner-Falefa scored
    • R. Tellez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tellez struck out swinging
    • End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • J. Bell: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
    • J. McCarthy: Strike looking, McCarthy singled to left
    • E. Suarez: McCarthy picked off at first, pitcher to first, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Suarez walked
    • A. Thomas: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Thomas singled to shallow center, Suarez to second
    • G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Perdomo struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • J. Bart: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bart hit by pitch
    • J. Bae: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Bae walked, Bart to second
    • J. Triolo: Triolo flied out to deep center
    • Y. Grandal: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grandal doubled to deep right, J. Bart scored, Bae to third
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa tripled to deep right, Y. Grandal and J. Bae scored
    • B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reynolds walked
    • O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Cruz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Reynolds out at second
    • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • J. Herrera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Herrera grounded out to first
    • C. Carroll: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Carroll fouled out to third
    • K. Marte: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marte flied out to left
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • B. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
    • R. Tellez: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Tellez singled to left
    • J. Bart: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bart reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tellez out at second
    • J. Bae: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Bae struck out on foul tip
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
    • J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bell walked
    • J. McCarthy: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, McCarthy flied out to left
    • E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suarez flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • J. Triolo: Foul, Ball, Triolo fouled out to first
    • Y. Grandal: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grandal singled to left center
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa struck out looking
    • B. Reynolds: Reynolds flied out to right
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • A. Thomas: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Thomas grounded out to shortstop
    • G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Perdomo popped out to third
    • J. Herrera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Nelson Pitching:
    • O. Cruz: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
    • B. De La Cruz: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, De La Cruz struck out on foul tip
    • R. Tellez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Tellez flied out to left
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • P. Skenes Pitching:
    • C. Carroll: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Carroll tripled to deep right
    • K. Marte: Ball, Ball, Marte grounded out to second, C. Carroll scored
    • J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Pederson singled to shallow center
    • J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bell walked, Pederson to second
    • Hunter Stratton relieved Paul Skenes
    • J. McCarthy: Foul, Foul, McCarthy singled to shallow center, J. Pederson scored, Bell to second
    • E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Suarez struck out swinging
    • A. Thomas: Ball, Thomas grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Paul Sewald relieved Ryne Nelson
    • J. Bart: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bart struck out swinging
    • J. Bae: Strike swinging, Bae doubled to deep center
    • J. Triolo: Foul, Triolo lined out to center
    • Y. Grandal: Grandal grounded out to second
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Colin Holderman relieved Hunter Stratton
    • G. Perdomo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Perdomo walked
    • J. Herrera: Strike looking, Herrera hit sacrifice bunt to third, Perdomo to second
    • C. Carroll: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carroll walked
    • K. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Marte struck out looking
    • J. Pederson: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, J. Pederson homered to left, C. Carroll and G. Perdomo scored
    • J. Bell: Strike looking, Strike looking, Bell grounded out to second
    • Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Justin Martinez relieved Paul Sewald
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
    • B. Reynolds: Reynolds doubled to shallow left
    • O. Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
    • B. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Jalen Beeks relieved Colin Holderman
    • J. McCarthy: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, McCarthy flied out to deep left
    • E. Suarez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Suarez grounded out to catcher
    • Lourdes Gurriel hit for Alek Thomas
    • L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
    • G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel stole second, Perdomo reached on an infield single to third, Gurriel to third
    • Gabriel Moreno hit for Jose Herrera
    • Jake Woodford relieved Jalen Beeks
    • G. Moreno: Ball, Strike looking, Perdomo stole second, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moreno struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Jake McCarthy in center field
    • Lourdes Gurriel in left field
    • Gabriel Moreno catching
    • Dylan Floro relieved Justin Martinez
    • R. Tellez: Foul, Strike looking, Tellez flied out to center
    • J. Bart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Bart struck out looking
    • J. Bae: Ball, Bae flied out to deep center
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • J. Woodford Pitching:
    • C. Carroll: Carroll grounded out to second
    • K. Marte: Ball, K. Marte homered to center
    • J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pederson lined out to second
    • J. Bell: Bell lined out to left
    • Middle of the 9th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Kevin Newman at first base
    • Ryan Thompson relieved Dylan Floro
    • Andrew McCutchen hit for Jared Triolo
    • A. McCutchen: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked
    • Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Ball, Grandal singled to shallow right, McCutchen to second
    • Michael Taylor ran for Yasmani Grandal
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa popped bunt out to pitcher
    • B. Reynolds: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reynolds singled to right, A. McCutchen scored, Taylor to third
    • A.J. Puk relieved Ryan Thompson
    • O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Cruz struck out on foul tip
    • B. De La Cruz: De La Cruz flied out to right
    • End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)