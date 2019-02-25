Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
- W: P. Sewald (1-2)L: C. Holderman (3-4)S: A. Puk (2)
- HR: ARI - J. Pederson (16), K. Marte (26)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Carroll RF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|.309
|.365
|.674
|7.0
|K. Marte 2B
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.302
|.368
|.557
|.925
|6.5
|J. Pederson DH
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|.388
|.543
|.930
|9.5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|.306
|.392
|.697
|1.5
|K. Newman 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|.308
|.386
|.694
|0.0
|J. McCarthy LF-CF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|.372
|.418
|.790
|3.0
|E. Suarez 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.228
|.308
|.413
|.720
|0.5
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|.259
|.413
|.671
|1.0
|a- L. Gurriel PH-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|.299
|.419
|.718
|3.0
|G. Perdomo SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|.324
|.344
|.668
|4.5
|J. Herrera C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.333
|.313
|.646
|-0.5
|b- G. Moreno PH-C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|.341
|.372
|.713
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Carroll RF
|4
|K. Marte 2B
|5
|J. Pederson DH
|5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|K. Newman 1B
|0
|J. McCarthy LF-CF
|4
|E. Suarez 3B
|3
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|a- L. Gurriel PH-LF
|0
|G. Perdomo SS
|3
|J. Herrera C
|2
|b- G. Moreno PH-C
|1
- a-walked for Thomas in the 8th
- b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|I. Kiner-Falefa 2B
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.294
|.339
|.431
|.771
|7.0
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.289
|.358
|.487
|.845
|4.5
|O. Cruz SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|.255
|.308
|.462
|.770
|-1.5
|B. De La Cruz RF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.245
|.288
|.412
|.699
|0.5
|R. Tellez 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|.301
|.388
|.689
|0.5
|J. Bart DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|.349
|.457
|.806
|1.0
|J. Bae CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|.275
|.229
|.504
|3.5
|J. Triolo 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|.279
|.280
|.559
|0.0
|a- A. McCutchen PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|.330
|.384
|.714
|2.0
|Y. Grandal C
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.235
|.338
|.573
|6.0
|M. Taylor PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|.259
|.302
|.561
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|I. Kiner-Falefa 2B
|5
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|O. Cruz SS
|5
|B. De La Cruz RF
|4
|R. Tellez 1B
|4
|J. Bart DH
|3
|J. Bae CF
|3
|J. Triolo 3B
|3
|a- A. McCutchen PH
|0
|Y. Grandal C
|4
|M. Taylor PR
|0
- a-walked for Triolo in the 9th
- 3B - C. Carroll (9)
- HR - K. Marte (27), J. Pederson (17)
- SH - J. Herrera (4)
- RBI - K. Marte 2 (76), J. Pederson 3 (48), J. McCarthy (25)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Pederson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Thomas, G. Perdomo, G. Moreno 2 (2)
- 2B - I. Kiner-Falefa (9), B. Reynolds (22), J. Bae, Y. Grandal (8)
- 3B - I. Kiner-Falefa (3)
- RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa 2 (35), B. Reynolds (66), B. De La Cruz (52), Y. Grandal (19)
- 2-Out RBI - B. De La Cruz
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. De La Cruz 2 (2), Y. Grandal
- SB - L. Gurriel (6), G. Perdomo (3)
- DP - (Marte-Perdomo-Bell)
- DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Cruz-Tellez)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Nelson
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4.65
|1.37
|5.5
|P. Sewald (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.23
|1.12
|2.5
|J. Martinez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.09
|1.20
|3.5
|D. Floro
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.99
|1.01
|3.5
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.15
|1.04
|-3.0
|A. Puk (S, 2)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.15
|1.32
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Nelson
|5.0
|P. Sewald (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|J. Martinez
|1.0
|D. Floro
|1.0
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|A. Puk (S, 2)
|0.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Skenes
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1.99
|0.94
|8.0
|H. Stratton
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.93
|1.14
|1.5
|C. Holderman (L, 3-4)
|1.0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3.07
|1.34
|-2.5
|J. Beeks
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.73
|1.38
|0.0
|J. Woodford
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10.24
|2.17
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|P. Skenes
|5.1
|H. Stratton
|0.2
|C. Holderman (L, 3-4)
|1.0
|J. Beeks
|0.2
|J. Woodford
|1.1
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 97-59, P. Sewald 9-8, J. Martinez 18-12, D. Floro 8-7, R. Thompson 19-11, A. Puk 12-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 3-5, P. Sewald 1-0, J. Martinez 1-0, D. Floro 0-2, R. Thompson 1-0, A. Puk 0-1
- Batters Faced - R. Nelson 23, P. Sewald 4, J. Martinez 4, D. Floro 3, R. Thompson 4, A. Puk 2
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Skenes 100-56, H. Stratton 10-7, C. Holderman 22-12, J. Beeks 17-8, J. Woodford 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Skenes 6-6, H. Stratton 1-0, C. Holderman 2-1, J. Beeks 2-1, J. Woodford 1-1
- Batters Faced - P. Skenes 22, H. Stratton 3, C. Holderman 6, J. Beeks 4, J. Woodford 5
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Carroll RF
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|.309
|.365
|.674
|7.0
|K. Marte 2B
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.302
|.368
|.557
|.925
|6.5
|J. Pederson DH
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|.388
|.543
|.930
|9.5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.237
|.306
|.392
|.697
|1.5
|K. Newman 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|.308
|.386
|.694
|0.0
|J. McCarthy LF-CF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|.372
|.418
|.790
|3.0
|E. Suarez 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.228
|.308
|.413
|.720
|0.5
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|.259
|.413
|.671
|1.0
|a- L. Gurriel PH-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|.299
|.419
|.718
|3.0
|G. Perdomo SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.269
|.324
|.344
|.668
|4.5
|J. Herrera C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.333
|.313
|.646
|-0.5
|b- G. Moreno PH-C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|.341
|.372
|.713
|-0.5
|Total
|33
|6
|9
|6
|2
|6
|7
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Carroll RF
|4
|K. Marte 2B
|5
|J. Pederson DH
|5
|J. Bell 1B
|3
|K. Newman 1B
|0
|J. McCarthy LF-CF
|4
|E. Suarez 3B
|3
|A. Thomas CF
|3
|a- L. Gurriel PH-LF
|0
|G. Perdomo SS
|3
|J. Herrera C
|2
|b- G. Moreno PH-C
|1
|Total
|33
- a-walked for Thomas in the 8th
- b-struck out for Herrera in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|I. Kiner-Falefa 2B
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.294
|.339
|.431
|.771
|7.0
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.289
|.358
|.487
|.845
|4.5
|O. Cruz SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|.255
|.308
|.462
|.770
|-1.5
|B. De La Cruz RF
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.245
|.288
|.412
|.699
|0.5
|R. Tellez 1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|.301
|.388
|.689
|0.5
|J. Bart DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|.349
|.457
|.806
|1.0
|J. Bae CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|.275
|.229
|.504
|3.5
|J. Triolo 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|.279
|.280
|.559
|0.0
|a- A. McCutchen PH
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|.330
|.384
|.714
|2.0
|Y. Grandal C
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.235
|.338
|.573
|6.0
|M. Taylor PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|.259
|.302
|.561
|0.0
|Total
|36
|5
|10
|5
|0
|3
|13
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|I. Kiner-Falefa 2B
|5
|B. Reynolds LF
|4
|O. Cruz SS
|5
|B. De La Cruz RF
|4
|R. Tellez 1B
|4
|J. Bart DH
|3
|J. Bae CF
|3
|J. Triolo 3B
|3
|a- A. McCutchen PH
|0
|Y. Grandal C
|4
|M. Taylor PR
|0
|Total
|36
- a-walked for Triolo in the 9th
- 3B - C. Carroll (9)
- HR - K. Marte (27), J. Pederson (17)
- SH - J. Herrera (4)
- RBI - K. Marte 2 (76), J. Pederson 3 (48), J. McCarthy (25)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Pederson 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Thomas, G. Perdomo, G. Moreno 2 (2)
- 2B - I. Kiner-Falefa (9), B. Reynolds (22), J. Bae, Y. Grandal (8)
- 3B - I. Kiner-Falefa (3)
- RBI - I. Kiner-Falefa 2 (35), B. Reynolds (66), B. De La Cruz (52), Y. Grandal (19)
- 2-Out RBI - B. De La Cruz
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - B. De La Cruz 2 (2), Y. Grandal
- SB - L. Gurriel (6), G. Perdomo (3)
- DP - (Marte-Perdomo-Bell)
- DP - (Kiner-Falefa-Cruz-Tellez)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Nelson
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4.65
|1.37
|5.5
|P. Sewald (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.23
|1.12
|2.5
|J. Martinez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2.09
|1.20
|3.5
|D. Floro
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.99
|1.01
|3.5
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.15
|1.04
|-3.0
|A. Puk (S, 2)
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.15
|1.32
|1.5
|Total
|9.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|13
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Nelson
|5.0
|P. Sewald (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|J. Martinez
|1.0
|D. Floro
|1.0
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|A. Puk (S, 2)
|0.1
|Total
|9.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Skenes
|5.1
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1.99
|0.94
|8.0
|H. Stratton
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.93
|1.14
|1.5
|C. Holderman (L, 3-4)
|1.0
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3.07
|1.34
|-2.5
|J. Beeks
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4.73
|1.38
|0.0
|J. Woodford
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10.24
|2.17
|2.5
|Total
|9.0
|9
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|P. Skenes
|5.1
|H. Stratton
|0.2
|C. Holderman (L, 3-4)
|1.0
|J. Beeks
|0.2
|J. Woodford
|1.1
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Nelson 97-59, P. Sewald 9-8, J. Martinez 18-12, D. Floro 8-7, R. Thompson 19-11, A. Puk 12-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Nelson 3-5, P. Sewald 1-0, J. Martinez 1-0, D. Floro 0-2, R. Thompson 1-0, A. Puk 0-1
- Batters Faced - R. Nelson 23, P. Sewald 4, J. Martinez 4, D. Floro 3, R. Thompson 4, A. Puk 2
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Skenes 100-56, H. Stratton 10-7, C. Holderman 22-12, J. Beeks 17-8, J. Woodford 12-8
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Skenes 6-6, H. Stratton 1-0, C. Holderman 2-1, J. Beeks 2-1, J. Woodford 1-1
- Batters Faced - P. Skenes 22, H. Stratton 3, C. Holderman 6, J. Beeks 4, J. Woodford 5
1ST INNING De La Cruz singled to shallow left, I. Kiner-Falefa scored 0 1 2ND INNING Grandal doubled to deep right, J. Bart scored, Bae to third 0 2 Kiner-Falefa tripled to deep right, Y. Grandal and J. Bae scored 0 4 6TH INNING Marte grounded out to second, C. Carroll scored 1 4 McCarthy singled to shallow center, J. Pederson scored, Bell to second 2 4 7TH INNING J. Pederson homered to left, C. Carroll and G. Perdomo scored 5 4 9TH INNING K. Marte homered to center 6 4 Reynolds singled to right, A. McCutchen scored, Taylor to third 6 5
- P. Skenes Pitching:
- C. Carroll: Strike looking, Ball, Carroll reached on an infield single to shortstop
- K. Marte: Ball, Marte grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Carroll out at second
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Pederson flied out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Kiner-Falefa doubled to left center
- B. Reynolds: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
- O. Cruz: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Cruz lined out to left
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, De La Cruz singled to shallow left, I. Kiner-Falefa scored
- R. Tellez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Tellez struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Skenes Pitching:
- J. Bell: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bell struck out swinging
- J. McCarthy: Strike looking, McCarthy singled to left
- E. Suarez: McCarthy picked off at first, pitcher to first, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Suarez walked
- A. Thomas: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Thomas singled to shallow center, Suarez to second
- G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Perdomo struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- J. Bart: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bart hit by pitch
- J. Bae: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Bae walked, Bart to second
- J. Triolo: Triolo flied out to deep center
- Y. Grandal: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Grandal doubled to deep right, J. Bart scored, Bae to third
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa tripled to deep right, Y. Grandal and J. Bae scored
- B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Reynolds walked
- O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Cruz grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Reynolds out at second
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- B. De La Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
- R. Tellez: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Tellez singled to left
- J. Bart: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Bart reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tellez out at second
- J. Bae: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Bae struck out on foul tip
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Skenes Pitching:
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Bell walked
- J. McCarthy: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, McCarthy flied out to left
- E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Suarez flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Nelson Pitching:
- J. Triolo: Foul, Ball, Triolo fouled out to first
- Y. Grandal: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Grandal singled to left center
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa struck out looking
- B. Reynolds: Reynolds flied out to right
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Skenes Pitching:
- A. Thomas: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Thomas grounded out to shortstop
- G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Perdomo popped out to third
- J. Herrera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Herrera struck out swinging
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Skenes Pitching:
- C. Carroll: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Carroll tripled to deep right
- K. Marte: Ball, Ball, Marte grounded out to second, C. Carroll scored
- J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Pederson singled to shallow center
- J. Bell: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bell walked, Pederson to second
- Hunter Stratton relieved Paul Skenes
- J. McCarthy: Foul, Foul, McCarthy singled to shallow center, J. Pederson scored, Bell to second
- E. Suarez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Suarez struck out swinging
- A. Thomas: Ball, Thomas grounded out to second
- Middle of the 6th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Colin Holderman relieved Hunter Stratton
- G. Perdomo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Perdomo walked
- J. Herrera: Strike looking, Herrera hit sacrifice bunt to third, Perdomo to second
- C. Carroll: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Carroll walked
- K. Marte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Marte struck out looking
- J. Pederson: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, J. Pederson homered to left, C. Carroll and G. Perdomo scored
- J. Bell: Strike looking, Strike looking, Bell grounded out to second
- Middle of the 7th (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Justin Martinez relieved Paul Sewald
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
- B. Reynolds: Reynolds doubled to shallow left
- O. Cruz: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Cruz struck out swinging
- B. De La Cruz: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, De La Cruz struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jalen Beeks relieved Colin Holderman
- J. McCarthy: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, McCarthy flied out to deep left
- E. Suarez: Ball, Ball, Foul, Suarez grounded out to catcher
- Lourdes Gurriel hit for Alek Thomas
- L. Gurriel: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gurriel walked
- G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Gurriel stole second, Perdomo reached on an infield single to third, Gurriel to third
- Gabriel Moreno hit for Jose Herrera
- Jake Woodford relieved Jalen Beeks
- G. Moreno: Ball, Strike looking, Perdomo stole second, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Moreno struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jake McCarthy in center field
- Lourdes Gurriel in left field
- Gabriel Moreno catching
- Dylan Floro relieved Justin Martinez
- R. Tellez: Foul, Strike looking, Tellez flied out to center
- J. Bart: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Bart struck out looking
- J. Bae: Ball, Bae flied out to deep center
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Kevin Newman at first base
- Ryan Thompson relieved Dylan Floro
- Andrew McCutchen hit for Jared Triolo
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, McCutchen walked
- Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Ball, Grandal singled to shallow right, McCutchen to second
- Michael Taylor ran for Yasmani Grandal
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Kiner-Falefa popped bunt out to pitcher
- B. Reynolds: Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Reynolds singled to right, A. McCutchen scored, Taylor to third
- A.J. Puk relieved Ryan Thompson
- O. Cruz: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Cruz struck out on foul tip
- B. De La Cruz: De La Cruz flied out to right
- End of the 9th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)