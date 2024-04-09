The Atlanta Braves will send right-hander Reynaldo Lopez to the mound as they look for a sweep when they host the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday.

The Braves (76-63) won the first two games 3-0 and 5-2, and they lead the series 3-2 over the Rockies (51-89).

Atlanta remains seven games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and has a half-game lead over the New York Mets for the final NL wild-card spot.

Lopez (8-4, 2.00 ERA) will face left-hander Austin Gomber (4-10, 4.69) in the final meeting of the season between the clubs.

Lopez, a first-time All-Star this year, was hard to hit in August. In three starts after spending time on the injured list due to right forearm soreness, Lopez allowed only one run in each outing. His ERA was 1.59 in those games, and he compiled 23 strikeouts in 17 innings.

In his latest start, on Friday at Philadelphia, he gave up one run in six innings and earned Atlanta's only win in the four-game series.

"Confidence is the most important thing," Lopez said. "Not getting too hung up if I miss a pitch and continuing to believe in myself and just keep attacking the hitters."

Lopez has never started against Colorado. He made a scoreless one-inning relief appearance vs. the Rockies in 2022.

Gomber will make his 27th start of the year, tying a career high he set last season. He pitched at least six innings in five of his past six starts, going 2-3 with a 4.37 ERA in that span. In his latest start on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, he took a loss after throwing six innings and allowing three runs.

"I didn't feel that sharp, especially early on," Gomber said. "The arm felt a little slow. It's the end of August, the body's getting a little tired. I wasn't too sharp until I got sharper at the end."

Colorado manager Bud Black said, "Gomby did his part -- six innings, three runs. A lot of times you'll take that."

Gomber hasn't pitched as well away from Denver, going 3-7 with a 4.89 ERA in 15 starts on the road.

He has made six career appearances, three starts, against Atlanta, going 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA.

Colorado outfielder Sam Hilliard, a former Brave, provided a spark on Wednesday, going 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and two walks.

Atlanta is hopeful that second baseman Whit Merrifield will be able to return to the lineup soon.

Merrifield was hit by a pitch in the back of the head by a pitch from Colorado rookie Jeff Criswell on Tuesday. A CT scan didn't show any damage, and Merrifield passed a concussion test, but he was held out of the game because he was still feeling groggy.

"I'm very lucky it got me in a good spot," Merrifield said. "I'm out of the game. He gets to stay in and pitch. No repercussions on his part. And, without being overdramatic, that was my life on the line right there."

--Field Level Media