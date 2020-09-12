MILWAUKEE (AP) Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Saturday night.
NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn't allowed a homer all season long.
Javier Baez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles. Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.
Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star closer's career coming into the game.
After Heyward and company returned to the dugout, Ildemaro Vargas followed with another homer to give Chicago a 4-2 lead. Hader (1-2) then retired the next two batters, but the damage was done.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.