2018 MLB Draft order: First round, supplemental, competitive balance picks and more
The Detroit Tigers hold the No. 1 selection for the first time in franchise history
On Monday, the 2018 First-Year Player Draft will begin with a live broadcast from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, NJ. The annual amateur draft covers three days and 40 rounds. Here is our mock draft.
As a reminder, the draft order is the reverse order of the previous year's regular season standings. MLB does not have a draft lottery, nor can postseason results change the draft order. Teams can gain and lose draft picks via free agent compensation, however. Here are the teams that forfeited picks this year:
- Brewers: Forfeited third round pick to sign Lorenzo Cain.
- Cardinals: Forfeited second round pick to sign Greg Holland.
- Orioles: Forfeited second round pick to sign Alex Cobb.
- Padres: Forfeited second round pick to sign Eric Hosmer.
- Phillies: Forfeited second and third round picks to sign Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta.
- Rockies: Forfeited second round pick to sign Wade Davis.
- Twins: Forfeited third round pick to sign Lance Lynn.
Free agent compensation rules have changed with the current collective bargaining agreement. Compensation picks are now tied to market and contract size. Furthermore, MLB hands out 14 Competitive Balance Lottery draft picks to small market teams each year. Those picks can be traded. The Twins sent one to the Padres in the recent Phil Hughes trade.
So, with all that mind and the draft right around the corner, here is the 2018 MLB Draft order. Aside from potential last minute Competitive Balance Lottery pick trades, these selections are locked in.
First Round
1. Tigers (Slot value: $8,096,300)
2. Giants (Slot value: $7,494,600)
3. Phillies (Slot value: $6,947,500
4. White Sox (Slot value: $6,411,400)
5. Reds (Slot value: $5,946,400)
6. Mets (Slot value: $5,525,200)
7. Padres (Slot value: $5,226,500)
8. Braves (Slot value: $4,980,700)
9. Athletics (Slot value: $4,761,500)
10. Pirates (Slot value: $4,560,200)
11. Orioles (Slot value: $4,375,100)
12. Blue Jays (Slot value: $4,200,900)
13. Marlins (Slot value: $4,038,200)
14. Mariners (Slot value: $3,883,800)
15. Rangers (Slot value: $3,738,500)
16. Rays (Slot value: $3,603,500)
17. Angels (Slot value: $3,472,900)
18. Royals (Slot value: $3,349,300)
19. Cardinals (Slot value: $3,231,700)
20. Twins (Slot value: $3,120,000)
21. Brewers (Slot value: $3,013,600)
22. Rockies (Slot value: $2,912,300)
23. Yankees (Slot value: $2,815,900)
24. Cubs (Slot value: $2,724,000)
25. Diamondbacks (Slot value: $2,636,400)
26. Red Sox (Slot value: $2,552,800)
27. Nationals (Slot value: $2,472,700)
28. Astros (Slot value: $2,339,400)
29. Indians (Slot value: $2,332,700)
30. Dodgers (Slot value: $2,275,800)
Supplemental First Round
31. Rays (compensation for losing Alex Cobb)
32. Rays (compensation for failing to sign 2017 draft pick Drew Rasmussen)
33. Royals (compensation for losing Lorenzo Cain)
34. Royals (compensation for losing Eric Hosmer)
35. Indians (compensation for losing Carlos Santana)
Competitive Balance Round A
36. Pirates
37. Orioles
38. Padres
39. Diamondbacks
40. Royals
41. Indians
42. Rockies
43. Cardinals
Second Round
44. Tigers
45. Giants
46. White Sox
47. Reds
48. Mets
49. Braves
50. Athletics
51. Pirates
52. Jays
53. Marlins
54. Mariners
55. Rangers
56. Rays
57. Angels
58. Royals
59. Twins
60. Brewers
61. Yankees
62. Cubs
63. Diamondbacks
64. Red Sox
65. Nationals
66. Astros
67. Indians
68. Dodgers
Competitive Balance Round B
69. Marlins
70. Athletics
71. Rays
72. Reds
73. Brewers
74. Padres (from Twins in Phil Hughes trade)
Supplemental Second Round
75. Cardinals (compensation for losing Lance Lynn)
76. Rockies (compensation for losing Greg Holland)
77. Cubs (compensation for losing Wade Davis)
78. Cubs (compensation for losing Jake Arrieta)
Third Round
79. Tigers
80. Giants
81. White Sox
82. Reds
83. Mets
84. Padres
85. Athletics
86. Pirates
87. Orioles
88. Blue Jays
89. Marlins
90. Mariners
91. Rangers
92. Rays
93. Angels
94. Royals
95. Cardinals
96. Rockies
97. Yankees
98. Cubs
99. Diamondbacks
100. Red Sox
101. Nationals
102. Astros
103. Indians
104. Dodgers
Rounds 4-40
Tigers
Giants
Phillies
White Sox
Reds
Mets
Padres
Braves
Athletics
Pirates
Orioles
Jays
Marlins
Mariners
Rangers
Rays
Angels
Royals
Cardinals
Twins
Brewers
Rockies
Yankees
Cubs
Diamondbacks
Red Sox
Nationals
Astros
Indians
Dodgers
