2018 MLB playoffs: Bracket is set after Brewers, Dodgers win division tiebreakers
The playoff picture is finally in focus
With the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers winning their respective National League division tiebreakers on Monday, we now know what the playoff bracket looks like.
Here it is, in its visual glory:
Let's break it down briefly, beginning with the American League side of things.
The Oakland Athletics will play the New York Yankees on Wednesday night to determine who will face the Boston Red Sox beginning on Friday. The Red Sox, by virtue of having the best record in the majors, will have home-field advantage throughout.
The other divisional series has been set for a while. The Houston Astros will play the Cleveland Indians in a battle between the last two AL pennant winners. Both teams feature strong rotations, so this could be the most "throwback" series of the first round.
In the National League, the Brewers could be in line for another meeting with the Chicago Cubs, who will host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday to determine which team moves on. The Brewers will have home-field advantage up until the World Series, should they make it that far.
Then there's the Atlanta Braves, the only NL playoff squad who didn't have to play on Monday. The Braves are headed to Los Angeles, the same place where they played their most recent playoff series. A lot has changed in the five years since for both franchises. The Braves certainly hope that includes their postseason luck.
For more information about the postseason schedule, check out our complete outlook.
