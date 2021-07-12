Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy was initially selected by the Oakland Athletics in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. Muncy ultimately was released, signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and blossomed into a standout second baseman.

On Sunday, the Athletics drafted Thousand Oaks High School (Calif.) shortstop with the 25th overall pick. His name?

Max Muncy.

No, it's not the same Max Muncy and there is no relation between the high schooler and the Dodgers star.

Making matter even crazier is that, while the two Max Muncys are completely different players, they share the same birthday of Aug. 25. The Dodgers Max Muncy was born in 1990 while the A's Max Muncy was born on that day in 2002.

Both players have a similar stature as well. The Dodgers' Muncy is 6'0 and the Thousand Oaks product is 6'1.

The A's might be a little more patient with this particular Muncy. After all, Muncy was released by the A's towards the end of spring training in 2017 and ended up blossoming into a star with the Dodgers. Since joining the Dodgers, the slugging second baseman has hit 106 home runs, become a two-time All-Star, and helped the franchise win the World Series in 2020. In addition, Muncy hit 35 home runs in his first season with Los Angeles in 2018.