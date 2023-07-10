mlb-draft-getty-11.png
The 2023 MLB Draft continues Monday with Rounds 3-10. Action kicked off Sunday night with the first two rounds (a total of 70 picks), and history was made at the top of the draft. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, both from LSU, went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, to the Pirates and Nationals, becoming the first teammates to ever be taken with the first two picks. The three-day, 20-round selection process, held in Seattle to coincide with the MLB All-Star break, will conclude Tuesday.

For the entire 2023 MLB Draft, CBS Sports will track every selection by every team in every round. Yes, all 614 picks. That includes analysis of every first-round selection on Sunday night. The first two rounds of the draft, plus competitive balances rounds, took place Sunday. The draft wraps up with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday. 

Neither the Dodgers nor Mets had a first-round pick in this year's draft. They both had their first pick pushed back 10 spots for clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds last year. The Mets' first pick is No. 32; the Dodgers' first pick is No. 36.

So, just who did your favorite team pick? And where, exactly, did that intriguing prospect land? You can find the full list of selections below, as well as analysis of every first-round choice.

First-round picks, analysis

1
Pirates
Paul Skenes, P, LSU: Skenes is an imposing figure with upper-90s velocity and a strikeout rate near 48% against SEC hitters. Those within the industry are convinced that ball-tracking data has improved their ability to evaluate pitches. Those advancements have made Skenes a divisive figure, with scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports expressing reservations about his fastball shape. The short version is that his four-seamer features minimal separation between its induced vertical break and its horizontal break, putting it in the "dead zone." The fear is Skenes' four-seamer will play down as a result, causing him to underperform draft night expectations. Consider Nathan Eovaldi, another big-armed righty with minimal separation; prior to this year, opponents had hit .300 or better against his fastball in three consecutive seasons. Skenes' velocity may mitigate some of the effect, and it's possible his employer will help him find a better shape, or will have him shift to his sinker (his current one features more run than Dustin May's).
2
Nationals
Dylan Crews, OF, LSU: Crews spent the spring reinforcing pitchers' mortality in other ways by slashing .405/.545/.685 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. He hits the ball hard and often, as you would expect, and he commands the strike zone. Some evaluators believe he could develop 70-grade hit and power tools, a (likely overzealous) projection that would make him an elite batter. He should begin his professional career in center field, too, even if he moves to a corner before reaching the majors. A veteran scout told CBS Sports in the spring that Crews was the most obvious top pick since Bryce Harper in 2010. Nothing has happened since to change that outlook.
3
Tigers
Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN): One scout compared Clark, a Vanderbilt commit, favorably with Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the 25 best prospects in the minors. Some evaluators have dinged him because of the lackluster competition he faced in Indiana. That belief, in turn, has created the perception that the error bars are markedly wider on his offensive projections than they are with the other top outfielders. It's a fair consideration, but keep in mind that certainty is for the funeral director and the taxman, not the baseball scout. That means Clark is still likely to come off the board within the top five.
4
Rangers
Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida: Langford is coming off a phenomenal season that saw him hit .350/.484/.720 with one fewer walk than strikeout against SEC competition. He projects to have plus or better hit and power tools despite an unorthodox swing that features minimal hand load and him striding into the bucket. He pairs those traits with an oft-praised approach and sneakily above-average footspeed (though he stole only 13 bases during his collegiate career). During the preseason, a veteran evaluator gave him a coin flip's chance of sticking in center field for the long haul. It's at least worth starting him there and seeing if he can handle it. Langford is going to be a highly positive value pick wherever he's selected.
5
Twins
Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC): Jenkins, a North Carolina commit, is the least famous of the top four outfielders in this class. Luckily for him, fame isn't considered one of the five tools -- and his game contains most of what is. His pretty left-handed swing showed no residual effects from the broken hamate bone he suffered last summer, allowing scouts to project him as a potential middle-of-the-order hitter. He has a good feel for contact and the strike zone alike, and his sturdy 6-foot-3 frame should enable him to add muscle and potentially push his raw power up to a 70-grade projection. Jenkins is all but certain to move to a corner, likely right field, where his strong arm can keep baserunners honest. In other words, him ranking third among outfielders speaks more to the unusual top-end depth at the position in this class than to any real deficiency on his part.
6
Athletics
Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon: Wilson, a surefire shortstop, boasts big-league bloodlines (his father Jack was a 12-year vet) and an unrivaled ability to put the bat on the ball. He was the toughest NCAA hitter to strike out this season, punching out in just 2.4% of his plate appearances. The catch is that he doesn't impact the ball. Wilson has consistently produced poor exit velocities, due in part to a noisy, unsynced swing that has him load his hands before he strides. You wouldn't draft a pitcher in the top 10 who struggled to clear 85 mph with regularity, and so it's fair to think there should be a threshold in place for hitters, too. Wilson doesn't even come close, leading us to conclude that his general low-risk profile (a contact-heavy shortstop) belies his actual downside. There've been murmurs circulating in the industry connecting him to the Athletics at No. 6. On a related note: the A's have shown a willingness to disregard poor exit velocity numbers on the pro-scouting side (see Ruiz, Esteury).
7
Reds
Rhett Lowder, P, Wake Forest: Wake Forest has its own pitching laboratory and biomechanics staff, making it arguably the best program in the country at developing arms. Sure enough, they've produced two (and soon to be three) top-30 hurlers since 2020. Lowder, for his part, ought to become the highest Demon Deacon pitcher selected since Kyle Sleeth went No. 3 overall in 2003. He's a polished right-hander with a quality four-pitch mix, including a pair of low-to-mid-90s fastballs and a good changeup. Lowder has plus control and this season he generated more than 50% grounders for the first time in his collegiate career. He might not have the loftiest ceiling -- in part because he's already optimized his game at Wake Forest -- but he should go in the top half of round one and move quickly from there.
8
Royals
Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX): It's been more than 20 years since a prep catcher selected in the first round stuck back there and produced 10 or more Wins Above Replacement. That poor track record is acknowledged across the industry but, be it because of the gambler's fallacy or ice-cold American hubris, teams still chase the ghost of Joe Mauer each summer. Mitchell, a legitimate two-way prospect, seems likely to benefit. He has a top-notch arm (as you'd expect) and the chance to post above-average power numbers from the left side as he matures. Mitchell is committed to LSU these days, but he can safely ignore the SEC's RSVP. 
9
Rockies
Chase Dollander, P, Tennessee: Marcel Proust wrote that sorrow develops the powers of the spirit. Dollander should be leveled-up, then, following a tough spring that saw him drop from the unanimous top pitcher in the class to perhaps as low as third or fourth, depending on the judge. Dollander threw one fewer inning this season than he did last, yet he allowed six more home runs and 14 more walks as he battled his command all spring. He also employed an altered slider compared to the one scouts were fond of the previous year, with the new slider featured about half as much sweep, as well as additional backspin. Through it all, Dollander (and his strengthened spirit) remains an interesting enough pitching prospect with a high enough ceiling to warrant top-10 pick.
10
Marlins
Noble Meyer, P, Jesuit HS (OR): Meyer is the best prep pitcher in the class, but it comes at a time when teams are wary of selecting high-school righties in the early stages of the draft (on account of their unkind attrition rates). He checks all of the boxes. He has a tall, projectable frame and a delivery that looks effortless, especially given the fact that his arm action is longer than that sentence from Ducks, Newburyport. Meyer's fastball has been clocked into the upper 90s and he has a pair of promising breaking balls, including a sweeping slider.
11
Angels
Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Florida Atlantic University: He's coming off a Bondsian season that saw him hit .444/.612/.864 with 19 home runs and 57 more walks than strikeouts. What a hoot. Schanuel doesn't have the kind of top-end strength you'd expect from a collegiate first baseman ranked this highly. What he does have is an excellent feel for the zone and contact alike, the combination of which allows him to routinely hit the ball hard. We suspect that he'll appeal more to model-based draft rooms for a few reasons: his quality of competition; his unusual batting stance (he starts with his hands well above his head); and his lack of positional value.
12
Diamondbacks
Tommy Troy, INF, Stanford: Troy is a compact athlete who bounced around the infield during his time at Stanford, manning third this year after having previously seen most of his action at second base and shortstop. Offensively, Troy showed a lot of growth this spring, posting career-best walk and strikeout rates as well as swiping 17 bags after taking just eight in his first two seasons combined. 
13
Cubs
Matt Shaw, INF, Maryland: Shaw is one of several collegiate infielders likely to come off the board in the teens. He's a well-rounded player who walked more than he struck out this season while also setting new career-highs in home runs and stolen bases. The determinant on when he goes will be his expected position. A few scouts have expressed to CBS Sports the belief that he should at least begin his career at shortstop, but there's a camp who believes his arm is too light for the left side. Even if Shaw ends up at second base, his collection of average or better offensive tools should make him appealing.
14
Red Sox
Kyle Teel, C, Virginia: A collegiate backstop has been selected in the first half of round one in each of the past five drafts. Teel, the ACC's Player of the Year, extends that streak to six. He's a high-quality athlete who saw action in the outfield earlier in his collegiate career. His future is very much behind the plate, where he wields a strong arm with an understanding of how to manipulate his body to best present pitches. Offensively, Teel recovered from a rough cameo in last summer's Cape Cod League, solidifying himself as the best catcher in the class by hitting .366 with a 14.4% strikeout rate in conference play.
15
White Sox
Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss: Gonzalez entered the spring with an opportunity to kick and push his way into the top five. Instead, he'll have to settle for going later in Round 1. Gonzalez is an established quantity, having faced high-level competition the last few years with Team USA and within the SEC. He should remain at shortstop, and he has the potential to boast an average or better stick despite an unusual swing. Not only did he walk more than he struck out in each of the past two seasons, he has above-average raw strength from the left side (though it tends to play more to the gaps than it does over the fence). Gonzalez's upside pales in comparison to the positions players ranked ahead of him, but he has a chance to be a solid player.
16
Giants
Bryce Eldridge, two-way player, Madison HS (VA): Eldridge, a talented two-way player, has been clocked into the mid-90s with his fastball, and has shown a feel for both secondary pitches and the zone. Nevertheless, teams seem to prefer him at the cold corner, where his 6-foot-7 frame makes for a comfy target. Eldridge generates plus power thanks to his natural strength and the loft in his swing. Batters this tall are often scrutinized for exploitable swings, particularly against velocity; he keeps the barrel tight to his body throughout the operation, though, limiting excess length. 
17
Orioles
Enrique Bradfield, CF, Vanderbilt: Bradfield is an elite ballhawk in center field who ought to compete for a Gold Glove Award in due time. He's also a top-notch baserunner who could steal more than an AI generator (he swiped 130 bases at a 91% success rate for his collegiate career). At the plate, he has a disciplined approach and a good feel for contact that allowed him to bat .296 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. While he's never going to be a power hitter, his average and top-end exit velocities were more impressive than, say, Jacob Wilson's. Still, Bradfield was the most polarizing position player in the class among the scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports.
18
Brewers
Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest: Wilken had a phenomenal season overall, homering 31 times and cutting his strikeout rate from 24.2% to 16.7%. Some evaluators who spoke to CBS Sports still expressed reservations about his performance within conference play -- a proxy for how players in the power conferences fared against pro-caliber competition.
19
Rays
Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU: Back in the preseason, Taylor was considered to be one of the safest second-tier collegiate hitters in the class. So much for that. His stock dropped throughout the year, as he struck out a career-worst 17.7% of the time and he hit fewer line drives than usual. To Taylor's credit, he did launch a personal-best 22 home runs, nearly doubling his collegiate total. One can only presume that his new emphasis on slugging explains his increased strikeouts and shift away from line drives. (Perhaps that's an encouraging thought for an organization that would want to persuade him to go back to his old approach?) Scouts have expressed reservations about his defense and athleticism in the past, suggesting that he needs to hit to hold value. 
20
Blue Jays
Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL): This class is often presented as being five players deep. Nimmala, a Florida State commit, is the best candidate to render that framing incorrect. He won't celebrate his 18th birthday until October ("Wedding Crashers" had been in theaters for months by the time he was born), making him the youngest of our top 10 prospects. His game is full of promise, beginning with the smooth actions and above-average arm strength that should keep him at short for the long term. At the plate, Nimmala makes loud contact with a simple swing. His lean frame suggests he should be able to pack on muscle in the coming years, at which point he could earn a plus power projection. 
21
Cardinals
Chase Davis, OF, Arizona: We didn't rank Davis among our top players in the spring on account of his woeful in-zone contact rate -- you have to be able to hit strikes to make it in the pros. He clearly recognized that flaw in his game and worked to level up. He succeeded, greatly improving his in-zone contact rate and reducing his overall strikeout rate from 22.8% to 14.8%. The rest of Davis' game required no tinkering. He has good strength (stemming from a swing that has and will continue to earn him comparisons to Carlos González) and a firm command over the strike zone. He's also athletic enough to profile as an above-average defender in right.
22
Mariners
Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn HS (OH): Emerson is a lefty hitter who could end up featuring above-average grades in both hit and power. That's an attractive proposition in general, and especially when it's attached to an infielder. Where, precisely, Emerson ends up on the dirt is to be determined, and teams' opinions on the matter will ultimately decide how highly he's selected. He doesn't have loud arm strength or foot speed, but his hands work well and he figures to at least start his career at shortstop.
23
Guardians
Ralphy Velasquez, 1B/C, Huntington Beach HS (CA): Velasquez has an excellent feel for the strike zone and well-above-average raw power generated by a mature swing. He also has a commitment to Arizona State University he's highly unlikely to honor. 
24
Braves
Hurston Waldrep, P, Florida: Waldrep, whose name belongs in a Pynchon novel, didn't make as smooth of a transition to the SEC as Skenes did, but he remains a tantalizing prospect with compelling raw traits. Waldrep continued to show off swing-and-miss stuff, including a fastball that has been clocked into the upper-90s and an elite splitter. He posted a 30% strikeout rate and a 56% ground ball rate during conference play to prove that everyone is equal in the eyes of the rocket, though his walk rate swelled to an unimaginable 14.3% against SEC foes. (No qualified MLB starter this season has walked more than 13.2%.) Waldrep has to manipulate his spine to achieve his over-the-top arm slot, and it's possible he never boasts even average command as a result. 
25
Padres

Dillon Head, CF, Homewood-Flossmoor HS (IL): Head might be the fastest player in the draft, having posted a better 60-yard dash time than Enrique Bradfield Jr. did at the same stage in his development. He leverages that speed, plus his above-average arm strength, into high-quality center-field defense. While evaluators can feel confident in that aspect of his game, he offers a wider range of potential offensive outcomes. Head has good bat speed and he's added strength, but he hasn't faced top-flight competition in Illinois and he often loads beyond his back foot. Head, who hails from the same high school as White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, has a commitment to play at Clemson.

26
Yankees
George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep (FL): If Lombard's name seems familiar, it's because his father played in parts of six big-league seasons and is now the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. His name should become familiar for other reasons in due time. Lombard has a projectable frame and the kind of bat speed and swing plane that ought to result in above-average power. Defensively, he has a chance to stick at shortstop, though there is some risk that adding muscle will cause him to lose a step, perhaps necessitating a move to the hot corner. Lombard has a commitment to Vanderbilt, but he seems unlikely to make good on it.
27
Phillies
Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (FL): Miller, a sturdy third baseman, is the best prep corner-infielder in the class. He has at least plus power potential, and he hasn't yet been hampered by a hitch in his load that also sees him tip his barrel toward right field.
28
Astros
Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska: Matthews authored a 20-20 season for the Cornhuskers and has a chance to stick at shortstop all the way up to The Show. He didn't make our top-30 player cut despite that performance because of concerns about his approach.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

29. Mariners: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield HS (VA)

Competitive Balance Round A

30. Mariners: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian HS (GA)
31. Rays: Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy HS (FL)
32. Mets: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (GA)
33. Brewers: Josh Knoth, P, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY)
34. Twins: Charlee Soto, P, Reborn Christian HS (FL)
35. Marlins: Thomas White, P, Phillips Academy HS (MA)
36. Dodgers: Kendall George, OF, Atascocita HS (TX)
37. Tigers: Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner HS (PA)
38. Reds: Ty Floyd, P, LSU
39. Athletics: Myles Naylor, 3B, St. Joan of Arc HS (CAN)

Second round

40. Nationals: Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami
41. Athletics: Ryan Lasko, OF, Rutgers
42. Pirates: Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State
43. Reds: Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas HS (NY)
44. Royals: Blake Wolters, P, Mahomet-Seymour HS (IL)
45. Tigers: Max Anderson, 2B, Nebraska
46. Rockies: Sean Sullivan, P, Wake Forest
47. Marlins: Kemp Alderman, OF, Ole Miss
48. Diamondbacks: Gino Groover, 3B, NC State
49. Twins: Luke Keaschall, 2B, Arizona State
50. Red Sox: Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College HS (MO)
51. White Sox: Grant Taylor, P, LSU
52. Giants: Walker Martin, SS, Easton HS (CO)
53. Orioles: Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina
54. Brewers: Mike Boeve, 3B, Nebraska-Omaha
55. Rays: Colton Ledbetter, OF, Mississippi State
56. Mets: Brandon Sproat, P, Florida
57. Mariners: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary
58. Guardians: Alex Clemmey, P, Bishop Hendricken School (RI)
59. Braves: Drue Hackenberg, P, Virginia Tech
60. Dodgers: Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia
61. Astros: Alonzo Tredwell, P, UCLA

Competitive Balance Round B

62. Guardians: Andrew Walters, P, Miami
63. Orioles: Jackson Baumeister, P, Florida State
64. Diamondbacks: Caden Grice, P, Clemson
65. Rockies: Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State
66. Royals: Carson Roccaforte, OF, Louisiana-Lafayette
67. Pirates: Zander Mueth, P, Belleville East HS (IL)

Compensation picks

68. Cubs: Jaxon Wiggins, P, Arkansas
69. Giants: Joe Whitman, P, Kent State
70. Braves: Cade Kuehler, P, Campbell

Third round

71. Nationals: Travis Sykora, P, Round Rock HS (TX) 
72. Athletics: Steven Echavarria, P, Millburn HS (NJ)
73. Pirates: Garret Forrester, 3B, Oregon State
74. Reds: Hunter Hollan, P, Akransas
75. Royals: Hiro Wyatt, P, Staples HS (CT) Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
76. Tigers: Paul Wilson, P, Lakeridge HS (OR)
77. Rockies: Jack Mahoney, P, South Carolina
78. Marlins: Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
79. Angels: Alberto Rios, 3B, Stanford
80. Diamondbacks: Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech
81. Cubs: Josh Rivera, SS, Florida
82. Twins: Brandon Winokur, OF, Edison HS (CA)
83. Red Sox: Antonio Anderseon, SS, North Atlanta HS (GA)   
84. White Sox: Seth Keener, P, Wake Forest
85. Giants: Cole Foster, SS, Auburn
86. Orioles: Kiefer Lord, P, Washington
87. Brewers: Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA)   
88. Rays: Tre' Morgan, 1B, LSU
89. Blue Jays: Juaron Watts-Brown, P, Oklahoma State
90. Cardinals: Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College
91. Mets: Nolan McLean, two-way player, Oklahoma State   
92. Mariners: Teddy McGraw, P, Wake Forest
93. Guardians: C.J. Kayfus, OF, Miami
94. Braves: Sabin Ceballos, SS, Oregon
95. Dodgers: Brady Smith, P, Grainger HS (TN)
96. Padres: J.D. Gonzalez, C, Anita Otero Hernandez HS (PR)
97. Yankees: Kyle Carr, P, Palomar College
98. Phillies: Devin Saltiban Hilo HS (HI) 
99. Astros: Jake Bloss, P, Georgetown
100. Orioles: Tavian Josenberger, OF, Arkansas
101. Mets: Kade Morris, P, Nevada

Fourth round

102. Nationals: Andrew Pinckney, OF, Alabama 
103. Athletics: Cole Miller, P, Newbury Park HS (CA)
104. Pirates: Carlson Reed, P, West Virginia 
105. Reds: Cole Schoenwetter, P, San Marcos HS (CA)
106. Royals: Hunter Owen, P, Vanderbilt
107. Tigers: Carlson Rucker, 3B, Goodpasture Christian School (TN)
108. Rangers: Skylar Hales, P, Santa Clara Joe Redfifeld, OF, Sam Houston 
109. Rockies: Isaiah Coupet, P, Ohio State
110. Marlins: Emmett Olson, P, Nebraska
111. Angels: Grayson Hitt, P, Alabama
112. Diamondbacks
113. Cubs
114. Twins
115. Red Sox
116. White Sox
117. Giants
118. Orioles
119. Brewers
120. Rays
121. Blue Jays
122. Cardinals
123. Mets
124. Mariners
125. Guardians
126. Braves
127. Dodgers
128. Padres
129. Yankees
130. Phillies
131. Astros

Compensation picks

132. Red Sox

133. Red Sox

134. Mets

135. Mets

136. Dodgers

137. Dodgers

Fifth round

138. Nationals

139. Athletics

140. Pirates

141. Reds

142. Royals

143. Tigers

144. Rangers

145. Rockies

146. Marlins

147. Angels

148. Diamondbacks

149. Cubs

150. Twins

151. Red Sox

152. White Sox

153. Giants

154. Orioles

155. Brewers

156. Rays

157. Blue Jays

158. Cardinals

159. Mets

160. Mariners

161. Guardians

162. Braves

163. Phillies

164. Astros

Sixth round

165. Nationals

166. Athletics

167. Pirates

168. Reds

169. Royals

170. Tigers

171. Rangers

172. Rockies

173. Marlins

174. Angels

175. Diamondbacks

176. Cubs

177. Twins

178. Red Sox

179. White Sox

180. Giants

181. Orioles

182. Brewers

183. Rays

184. Blue Jays

185. Cardinals

186. Mets

187. Mariners

188. Guardians

189. Braves

190. Dodgers

191. Padres

192. Yankees

193. Phillies

194. Astros

Seventh round

195. Nationals

196. Athletics

197. Pirates

198. Reds

199. Royals

200. Tigers

201. Rangers

202. Rockies

203. Marlins

204. Angels

205. Diamondbacks

206. Cubs

207. Twins

208. Red Sox

209. White Sox

210. Giants

211. Orioles

212. Brewers

213. Rays

214. Blue Jays

215. Cardinals

216. Mets

217. Mariners

218. Guardians

219. Braves

220. Dodgers

221. Padres

222. Yankees

223. Phillies

224. Astros

Eighth round

225. Nationals

226. Athletics

227. Pirates

228. Reds

229. Royals

230. Tigers

231. Rangers

232. Rockies

233. Marlins

234. Angels

235. Diamondbacks

236. Cubs

237. Twins

238. Red Sox

239. White Sox

240. Giants

241. Orioles

242. Brewers

243. Rays

244. Blue Jays

245. Cardinals

246. Mets

247. Mariners

248. Guardians

249. Braves

250. Dodgers

251. Padres

252. Yankees

253. Phillies

254. Astros

Ninth round

255. Nationals

256. Athletics

257. Pirates

258. Reds

259. Royals

260. Tigers

261. Rangers

262. Rockies

263. Marlins

264. Angels

265. Diamondbacks

266. Cubs

267. Twins

268. Red Sox

269. White Sox

270. Giants

271. Orioles

272. Brewers

273. Rays

274. Blue Jays

275. Cardinals

276. Mets

277. Mariners

278. Guardians

279. Braves

280. Dodgers

281. Padres

282. Yankees

283. Phillies

284. Astros

10th round

285. Nationals

286. Athletics

287. Pirates

288. Reds

289. Royals

290. Tigers

291. Rangers

292. Rockies

293. Marlins

294. Angels

295. Diamondbacks

296. Cubs

297. Twins

298. Red Sox

299. White Sox

300. Giants

301. Orioles

302. Brewers

303. Rays

304. Blue Jays

305. Cardinals

306. Mets

307. Mariners

308. Guardians

309. Braves

310. Dodgers

311. Padres

312. Yankees

313. Phillies

314. Astros

11th round

315. Nationals

316. Athletics

317. Pirates

318. Reds

319. Royals

320. Tigers

321. Rangers

322. Rockies

323. Marlins

324. Angels

325. Diamondbacks

326. Cubs

327. Twins

328. Red Sox

329. White Sox

330. Giants

331. Orioles

332. Brewers

333. Rays

334. Blue Jays

335. Cardinals

336. Mets

337. Mariners

338. Guardians

339. Braves

340. Dodgers

341. Padres

342. Yankees

343. Phillies

344. Astros

12th round

345. Nationals

346. Athletics

347. Pirates

348. Reds

349. Royals

350. Tigers

351. Rangers

352. Rockies

353. Marlins

354. Angels

355. Diamondbacks

356. Cubs

357. Twins

358. Red Sox

359. White Sox

360. Giants

361. Orioles

362. Brewers

363. Rays

364. Blue Jays

365. Cardinals

366. Mets

367. Mariners

368. Guardians

369. Braves

370. Dodgers

371. Padres

372. Yankees

373. Phillies

374. Astros

13th round

375. Nationals

376. Athletics

377. Pirates

378. Reds

379. Royals

380. Tigers

381. Rangers

382. Rockies

383. Marlins

384. Angels

385. Diamondbacks

386. Cubs

387. Twins

388. Red Sox

389. White Sox

390. Giants

391. Orioles

392. Brewers

393. Rays

394. Blue Jays

395. Cardinals

396. Mets

397. Mariners

398. Guardians

399. Braves

400. Dodgers

401. Padres

402. Yankees

403. Phillies

404. Astros

14th round

405. Nationals

406. Athletics

407. Pirates

408. Reds

409. Royals

410. Tigers

411. Rangers

412. Rockies

413. Marlins

414. Angels

415. Diamondbacks

416. Cubs

417. Twins

418. Red Sox

419. White Sox

420. Giants

421. Orioles

422. Brewers

423. Rays

424. Blue Jays

425. Cardinals

426. Mets

427. Mariners

428. Guardians

429. Braves

430. Dodgers

431. Padres

432. Yankees

433. Phillies

434. Astros

15th round

435. Nationals

436. Athletics

437. Pirates

438. Reds

439. Royals

440. Tigers

441. Rangers

442. Rockies

443. Marlins

444. Angels

445. Diamondbacks

446. Cubs

447. Twins

448. Red Sox

449. White Sox

450. Giants

451. Orioles

452. Brewers

453. Rays

454. Blue Jays

455. Cardinals

456. Mets

457. Mariners

458. Guardians

459. Braves

460. Dodgers

461. Padres

462. Yankees

463. Phillies

464. Astros

16th round

465. Nationals

466. Athletics

467. Pirates

468. Reds

469. Royals

470. Tigers

471. Rangers

472. Rockies

473. Marlins

474. Angels

475. Diamondbacks

476. Cubs

477. Twins

478. Red Sox

479. White Sox

480. Giants

481. Orioles

482. Brewers

483. Rays

484. Blue Jays

485. Cardinals

486. Mets

487. Mariners

488. Guardians

489. Braves

490. Dodgers

491. Padres

492. Yankees

493. Phillies

494. Astros

17th round

495. Nationals

496. Athletics

497. Pirates

498. Reds

499. Royals

500. Tigers

501. Rangers

502. Rockies

503. Marlins

504. Angels

505. Diamondbacks

506. Cubs

507. Twins

508. Red Sox

509. White Sox

510. Giants

511. Orioles

512. Brewers

513. Rays

514. Blue Jays

515. Cardinals

516. Mets

517. Mariners

518. Guardians

519. Braves

520. Dodgers

521. Padres

522. Yankees

523. Phillies

524. Astros

18th round

525. Nationals

526. Athletics

527. Pirates

528. Reds

529. Royals

530. Tigers

531. Rangers

532. Rockies

533. Marlins

534. Angels

535. Diamondbacks

536. Cubs

537. Twins

538. Red Sox

539. White Sox

540. Giants

541. Orioles

542. Brewers

543. Rays

544. Blue Jays

545. Cardinals

546. Mets

547. Mariners

548. Guardians

549. Braves

550. Dodgers

551. Padres

552. Yankees

553. Phillies

554. Astros

19th round

555. Nationals

556. Athletics

557. Pirates

558. Reds

559. Royals

560. Tigers

561. Rangers

562. Rockies

563. Marlins

564. Angels

565. Diamondbacks

566. Cubs

567. Twins

568. Red Sox

569. White Sox

570. Giants

571. Orioles

572. Brewers

573. Rays

574. Blue Jays

575. Cardinals

576. Mets

577. Mariners

578. Guardians

579. Braves

580. Dodgers

581. Padres

582. Yankees

583. Phillies

584. Astros

20th round

585. Nationals

586. Athletics

587. Pirates

588. Reds

589. Royals

590. Tigers

591. Rangers

592. Rockies

593. Marlins

594. Angels

595. Diamondbacks

596. Cubs

597. Twins

598. Red Sox

599. White Sox

600. Giants

601. Orioles

602. Brewers

603. Rays

604. Blue Jays

605. Cardinals

606. Mets

607. Mariners

608. Guardians

609. Braves

610. Dodgers

611. Padres

612. Yankees

613. Phillies

614. Astros