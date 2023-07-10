The 2023 MLB Draft continues Monday with Rounds 3-10. Action kicked off Sunday night with the first two rounds (a total of 70 picks), and history was made at the top of the draft. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, both from LSU, went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, to the Pirates and Nationals, becoming the first teammates to ever be taken with the first two picks. The three-day, 20-round selection process, held in Seattle to coincide with the MLB All-Star break, will conclude Tuesday.
Neither the Dodgers nor Mets had a first-round pick in this year's draft. They both had their first pick pushed back 10 spots for clearing competitive-balance tax thresholds last year. The Mets' first pick is No. 32; the Dodgers' first pick is No. 36.
First-round picks, analysis
|1
|Paul Skenes, P, LSU: Skenes is an imposing figure with upper-90s velocity and a strikeout rate near 48% against SEC hitters. Those within the industry are convinced that ball-tracking data has improved their ability to evaluate pitches. Those advancements have made Skenes a divisive figure, with scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports expressing reservations about his fastball shape. The short version is that his four-seamer features minimal separation between its induced vertical break and its horizontal break, putting it in the "dead zone." The fear is Skenes' four-seamer will play down as a result, causing him to underperform draft night expectations. Consider Nathan Eovaldi, another big-armed righty with minimal separation; prior to this year, opponents had hit .300 or better against his fastball in three consecutive seasons. Skenes' velocity may mitigate some of the effect, and it's possible his employer will help him find a better shape, or will have him shift to his sinker (his current one features more run than Dustin May's).
|2
|Dylan Crews, OF, LSU: Crews spent the spring reinforcing pitchers' mortality in other ways by slashing .405/.545/.685 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. He hits the ball hard and often, as you would expect, and he commands the strike zone. Some evaluators believe he could develop 70-grade hit and power tools, a (likely overzealous) projection that would make him an elite batter. He should begin his professional career in center field, too, even if he moves to a corner before reaching the majors. A veteran scout told CBS Sports in the spring that Crews was the most obvious top pick since Bryce Harper in 2010. Nothing has happened since to change that outlook.
|3
|Max Clark, CF, Franklin Community HS (IN): One scout compared Clark, a Vanderbilt commit, favorably with Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of the 25 best prospects in the minors. Some evaluators have dinged him because of the lackluster competition he faced in Indiana. That belief, in turn, has created the perception that the error bars are markedly wider on his offensive projections than they are with the other top outfielders. It's a fair consideration, but keep in mind that certainty is for the funeral director and the taxman, not the baseball scout. That means Clark is still likely to come off the board within the top five.
|4
|Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida: Langford is coming off a phenomenal season that saw him hit .350/.484/.720 with one fewer walk than strikeout against SEC competition. He projects to have plus or better hit and power tools despite an unorthodox swing that features minimal hand load and him striding into the bucket. He pairs those traits with an oft-praised approach and sneakily above-average footspeed (though he stole only 13 bases during his collegiate career). During the preseason, a veteran evaluator gave him a coin flip's chance of sticking in center field for the long haul. It's at least worth starting him there and seeing if he can handle it. Langford is going to be a highly positive value pick wherever he's selected.
|5
|Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC): Jenkins, a North Carolina commit, is the least famous of the top four outfielders in this class. Luckily for him, fame isn't considered one of the five tools -- and his game contains most of what is. His pretty left-handed swing showed no residual effects from the broken hamate bone he suffered last summer, allowing scouts to project him as a potential middle-of-the-order hitter. He has a good feel for contact and the strike zone alike, and his sturdy 6-foot-3 frame should enable him to add muscle and potentially push his raw power up to a 70-grade projection. Jenkins is all but certain to move to a corner, likely right field, where his strong arm can keep baserunners honest. In other words, him ranking third among outfielders speaks more to the unusual top-end depth at the position in this class than to any real deficiency on his part.
|6
|Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon: Wilson, a surefire shortstop, boasts big-league bloodlines (his father Jack was a 12-year vet) and an unrivaled ability to put the bat on the ball. He was the toughest NCAA hitter to strike out this season, punching out in just 2.4% of his plate appearances. The catch is that he doesn't impact the ball. Wilson has consistently produced poor exit velocities, due in part to a noisy, unsynced swing that has him load his hands before he strides. You wouldn't draft a pitcher in the top 10 who struggled to clear 85 mph with regularity, and so it's fair to think there should be a threshold in place for hitters, too. Wilson doesn't even come close, leading us to conclude that his general low-risk profile (a contact-heavy shortstop) belies his actual downside. There've been murmurs circulating in the industry connecting him to the Athletics at No. 6. On a related note: the A's have shown a willingness to disregard poor exit velocity numbers on the pro-scouting side (see Ruiz, Esteury).
|7
|Rhett Lowder, P, Wake Forest: Wake Forest has its own pitching laboratory and biomechanics staff, making it arguably the best program in the country at developing arms. Sure enough, they've produced two (and soon to be three) top-30 hurlers since 2020. Lowder, for his part, ought to become the highest Demon Deacon pitcher selected since Kyle Sleeth went No. 3 overall in 2003. He's a polished right-hander with a quality four-pitch mix, including a pair of low-to-mid-90s fastballs and a good changeup. Lowder has plus control and this season he generated more than 50% grounders for the first time in his collegiate career. He might not have the loftiest ceiling -- in part because he's already optimized his game at Wake Forest -- but he should go in the top half of round one and move quickly from there.
|8
|Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX): It's been more than 20 years since a prep catcher selected in the first round stuck back there and produced 10 or more Wins Above Replacement. That poor track record is acknowledged across the industry but, be it because of the gambler's fallacy or ice-cold American hubris, teams still chase the ghost of Joe Mauer each summer. Mitchell, a legitimate two-way prospect, seems likely to benefit. He has a top-notch arm (as you'd expect) and the chance to post above-average power numbers from the left side as he matures. Mitchell is committed to LSU these days, but he can safely ignore the SEC's RSVP.
|9
|Chase Dollander, P, Tennessee: Marcel Proust wrote that sorrow develops the powers of the spirit. Dollander should be leveled-up, then, following a tough spring that saw him drop from the unanimous top pitcher in the class to perhaps as low as third or fourth, depending on the judge. Dollander threw one fewer inning this season than he did last, yet he allowed six more home runs and 14 more walks as he battled his command all spring. He also employed an altered slider compared to the one scouts were fond of the previous year, with the new slider featured about half as much sweep, as well as additional backspin. Through it all, Dollander (and his strengthened spirit) remains an interesting enough pitching prospect with a high enough ceiling to warrant top-10 pick.
|10
|Noble Meyer, P, Jesuit HS (OR): Meyer is the best prep pitcher in the class, but it comes at a time when teams are wary of selecting high-school righties in the early stages of the draft (on account of their unkind attrition rates). He checks all of the boxes. He has a tall, projectable frame and a delivery that looks effortless, especially given the fact that his arm action is longer than that sentence from Ducks, Newburyport. Meyer's fastball has been clocked into the upper 90s and he has a pair of promising breaking balls, including a sweeping slider.
|11
|Nolan Schanuel, 1B, Florida Atlantic University: He's coming off a Bondsian season that saw him hit .444/.612/.864 with 19 home runs and 57 more walks than strikeouts. What a hoot. Schanuel doesn't have the kind of top-end strength you'd expect from a collegiate first baseman ranked this highly. What he does have is an excellent feel for the zone and contact alike, the combination of which allows him to routinely hit the ball hard. We suspect that he'll appeal more to model-based draft rooms for a few reasons: his quality of competition; his unusual batting stance (he starts with his hands well above his head); and his lack of positional value.
|12
|Tommy Troy, INF, Stanford: Troy is a compact athlete who bounced around the infield during his time at Stanford, manning third this year after having previously seen most of his action at second base and shortstop. Offensively, Troy showed a lot of growth this spring, posting career-best walk and strikeout rates as well as swiping 17 bags after taking just eight in his first two seasons combined.
|13
|Matt Shaw, INF, Maryland: Shaw is one of several collegiate infielders likely to come off the board in the teens. He's a well-rounded player who walked more than he struck out this season while also setting new career-highs in home runs and stolen bases. The determinant on when he goes will be his expected position. A few scouts have expressed to CBS Sports the belief that he should at least begin his career at shortstop, but there's a camp who believes his arm is too light for the left side. Even if Shaw ends up at second base, his collection of average or better offensive tools should make him appealing.
|14
|Kyle Teel, C, Virginia: A collegiate backstop has been selected in the first half of round one in each of the past five drafts. Teel, the ACC's Player of the Year, extends that streak to six. He's a high-quality athlete who saw action in the outfield earlier in his collegiate career. His future is very much behind the plate, where he wields a strong arm with an understanding of how to manipulate his body to best present pitches. Offensively, Teel recovered from a rough cameo in last summer's Cape Cod League, solidifying himself as the best catcher in the class by hitting .366 with a 14.4% strikeout rate in conference play.
|15
|Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss: Gonzalez entered the spring with an opportunity to kick and push his way into the top five. Instead, he'll have to settle for going later in Round 1. Gonzalez is an established quantity, having faced high-level competition the last few years with Team USA and within the SEC. He should remain at shortstop, and he has the potential to boast an average or better stick despite an unusual swing. Not only did he walk more than he struck out in each of the past two seasons, he has above-average raw strength from the left side (though it tends to play more to the gaps than it does over the fence). Gonzalez's upside pales in comparison to the positions players ranked ahead of him, but he has a chance to be a solid player.
|16
|Bryce Eldridge, two-way player, Madison HS (VA): Eldridge, a talented two-way player, has been clocked into the mid-90s with his fastball, and has shown a feel for both secondary pitches and the zone. Nevertheless, teams seem to prefer him at the cold corner, where his 6-foot-7 frame makes for a comfy target. Eldridge generates plus power thanks to his natural strength and the loft in his swing. Batters this tall are often scrutinized for exploitable swings, particularly against velocity; he keeps the barrel tight to his body throughout the operation, though, limiting excess length.
|17
|Enrique Bradfield, CF, Vanderbilt: Bradfield is an elite ballhawk in center field who ought to compete for a Gold Glove Award in due time. He's also a top-notch baserunner who could steal more than an AI generator (he swiped 130 bases at a 91% success rate for his collegiate career). At the plate, he has a disciplined approach and a good feel for contact that allowed him to bat .296 with more walks than strikeouts in SEC play. While he's never going to be a power hitter, his average and top-end exit velocities were more impressive than, say, Jacob Wilson's. Still, Bradfield was the most polarizing position player in the class among the scouts and analysts who spoke to CBS Sports.
|18
|Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest: Wilken had a phenomenal season overall, homering 31 times and cutting his strikeout rate from 24.2% to 16.7%. Some evaluators who spoke to CBS Sports still expressed reservations about his performance within conference play -- a proxy for how players in the power conferences fared against pro-caliber competition.
|19
|Brayden Taylor, 3B, TCU: Back in the preseason, Taylor was considered to be one of the safest second-tier collegiate hitters in the class. So much for that. His stock dropped throughout the year, as he struck out a career-worst 17.7% of the time and he hit fewer line drives than usual. To Taylor's credit, he did launch a personal-best 22 home runs, nearly doubling his collegiate total. One can only presume that his new emphasis on slugging explains his increased strikeouts and shift away from line drives. (Perhaps that's an encouraging thought for an organization that would want to persuade him to go back to his old approach?) Scouts have expressed reservations about his defense and athleticism in the past, suggesting that he needs to hit to hold value.
|20
|Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL): This class is often presented as being five players deep. Nimmala, a Florida State commit, is the best candidate to render that framing incorrect. He won't celebrate his 18th birthday until October ("Wedding Crashers" had been in theaters for months by the time he was born), making him the youngest of our top 10 prospects. His game is full of promise, beginning with the smooth actions and above-average arm strength that should keep him at short for the long term. At the plate, Nimmala makes loud contact with a simple swing. His lean frame suggests he should be able to pack on muscle in the coming years, at which point he could earn a plus power projection.
|21
|Chase Davis, OF, Arizona: We didn't rank Davis among our top players in the spring on account of his woeful in-zone contact rate -- you have to be able to hit strikes to make it in the pros. He clearly recognized that flaw in his game and worked to level up. He succeeded, greatly improving his in-zone contact rate and reducing his overall strikeout rate from 22.8% to 14.8%. The rest of Davis' game required no tinkering. He has good strength (stemming from a swing that has and will continue to earn him comparisons to Carlos González) and a firm command over the strike zone. He's also athletic enough to profile as an above-average defender in right.
|22
|Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn HS (OH): Emerson is a lefty hitter who could end up featuring above-average grades in both hit and power. That's an attractive proposition in general, and especially when it's attached to an infielder. Where, precisely, Emerson ends up on the dirt is to be determined, and teams' opinions on the matter will ultimately decide how highly he's selected. He doesn't have loud arm strength or foot speed, but his hands work well and he figures to at least start his career at shortstop.
|23
|Ralphy Velasquez, 1B/C, Huntington Beach HS (CA): Velasquez has an excellent feel for the strike zone and well-above-average raw power generated by a mature swing. He also has a commitment to Arizona State University he's highly unlikely to honor.
|24
|Hurston Waldrep, P, Florida: Waldrep, whose name belongs in a Pynchon novel, didn't make as smooth of a transition to the SEC as Skenes did, but he remains a tantalizing prospect with compelling raw traits. Waldrep continued to show off swing-and-miss stuff, including a fastball that has been clocked into the upper-90s and an elite splitter. He posted a 30% strikeout rate and a 56% ground ball rate during conference play to prove that everyone is equal in the eyes of the rocket, though his walk rate swelled to an unimaginable 14.3% against SEC foes. (No qualified MLB starter this season has walked more than 13.2%.) Waldrep has to manipulate his spine to achieve his over-the-top arm slot, and it's possible he never boasts even average command as a result.
|25
Dillon Head, CF, Homewood-Flossmoor HS (IL): Head might be the fastest player in the draft, having posted a better 60-yard dash time than Enrique Bradfield Jr. did at the same stage in his development. He leverages that speed, plus his above-average arm strength, into high-quality center-field defense. While evaluators can feel confident in that aspect of his game, he offers a wider range of potential offensive outcomes. Head has good bat speed and he's added strength, but he hasn't faced top-flight competition in Illinois and he often loads beyond his back foot. Head, who hails from the same high school as White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, has a commitment to play at Clemson.
|26
|George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep (FL): If Lombard's name seems familiar, it's because his father played in parts of six big-league seasons and is now the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. His name should become familiar for other reasons in due time. Lombard has a projectable frame and the kind of bat speed and swing plane that ought to result in above-average power. Defensively, he has a chance to stick at shortstop, though there is some risk that adding muscle will cause him to lose a step, perhaps necessitating a move to the hot corner. Lombard has a commitment to Vanderbilt, but he seems unlikely to make good on it.
|27
|Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell HS (FL): Miller, a sturdy third baseman, is the best prep corner-infielder in the class. He has at least plus power potential, and he hasn't yet been hampered by a hitch in his load that also sees him tip his barrel toward right field.
|28
|Brice Matthews, SS, Nebraska: Matthews authored a 20-20 season for the Cornhuskers and has a chance to stick at shortstop all the way up to The Show. He didn't make our top-30 player cut despite that performance because of concerns about his approach.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Mariners: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield HS (VA)
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Mariners: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian HS (GA)
31. Rays: Adrian Santana, SS, Doral Academy HS (FL)
32. Mets: Colin Houck, SS, Parkview HS (GA)
33. Brewers: Josh Knoth, P, Patchogue-Medford HS (NY)
34. Twins: Charlee Soto, P, Reborn Christian HS (FL)
35. Marlins: Thomas White, P, Phillips Academy HS (MA)
36. Dodgers: Kendall George, OF, Atascocita HS (TX)
37. Tigers: Kevin McGonigle, SS, Monsignor Bonner HS (PA)
38. Reds: Ty Floyd, P, LSU
39. Athletics: Myles Naylor, 3B, St. Joan of Arc HS (CAN)
Second round
40. Nationals: Yohandy Morales, 3B, Miami
41. Athletics: Ryan Lasko, OF, Rutgers
42. Pirates: Mitch Jebb, SS, Michigan State
43. Reds: Sammy Stafura, SS, Walter Panas HS (NY)
44. Royals: Blake Wolters, P, Mahomet-Seymour HS (IL)
45. Tigers: Max Anderson, 2B, Nebraska
46. Rockies: Sean Sullivan, P, Wake Forest
47. Marlins: Kemp Alderman, OF, Ole Miss
48. Diamondbacks: Gino Groover, 3B, NC State
49. Twins: Luke Keaschall, 2B, Arizona State
50. Red Sox: Nazzan Zanetello, SS, Christian Brothers College HS (MO)
51. White Sox: Grant Taylor, P, LSU
52. Giants: Walker Martin, SS, Easton HS (CO)
53. Orioles: Mac Horvath, OF, North Carolina
54. Brewers: Mike Boeve, 3B, Nebraska-Omaha
55. Rays: Colton Ledbetter, OF, Mississippi State
56. Mets: Brandon Sproat, P, Florida
57. Mariners: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary
58. Guardians: Alex Clemmey, P, Bishop Hendricken School (RI)
59. Braves: Drue Hackenberg, P, Virginia Tech
60. Dodgers: Jake Gelof, 3B, Virginia
61. Astros: Alonzo Tredwell, P, UCLA
Competitive Balance Round B
62. Guardians: Andrew Walters, P, Miami
63. Orioles: Jackson Baumeister, P, Florida State
64. Diamondbacks: Caden Grice, P, Clemson
65. Rockies: Cole Carrigg, C, San Diego State
66. Royals: Carson Roccaforte, OF, Louisiana-Lafayette
67. Pirates: Zander Mueth, P, Belleville East HS (IL)
Compensation picks
68. Cubs: Jaxon Wiggins, P, Arkansas
69. Giants: Joe Whitman, P, Kent State
70. Braves: Cade Kuehler, P, Campbell
Third round
71. Nationals: Travis Sykora, P, Round Rock HS (TX)
72. Athletics: Steven Echavarria, P, Millburn HS (NJ)
73. Pirates: Garret Forrester, 3B, Oregon State
74. Reds: Hunter Hollan, P, Akransas
75. Royals: Hiro Wyatt, P, Staples HS (CT) Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
76. Tigers: Paul Wilson, P, Lakeridge HS (OR)
77. Rockies: Jack Mahoney, P, South Carolina
78. Marlins: Brock Vradenburg, 1B, Michigan State
79. Angels: Alberto Rios, 3B, Stanford
80. Diamondbacks: Jack Hurley, OF, Virginia Tech
81. Cubs: Josh Rivera, SS, Florida
82. Twins: Brandon Winokur, OF, Edison HS (CA)
83. Red Sox: Antonio Anderseon, SS, North Atlanta HS (GA)
84. White Sox: Seth Keener, P, Wake Forest
85. Giants: Cole Foster, SS, Auburn
86. Orioles: Kiefer Lord, P, Washington
87. Brewers: Eric Bitonti, SS, Aquinas HS (CA)
88. Rays: Tre' Morgan, 1B, LSU
89. Blue Jays: Juaron Watts-Brown, P, Oklahoma State
90. Cardinals: Travis Honeyman, OF, Boston College
91. Mets: Nolan McLean, two-way player, Oklahoma State
92. Mariners: Teddy McGraw, P, Wake Forest
93. Guardians: C.J. Kayfus, OF, Miami
94. Braves: Sabin Ceballos, SS, Oregon
95. Dodgers: Brady Smith, P, Grainger HS (TN)
96. Padres: J.D. Gonzalez, C, Anita Otero Hernandez HS (PR)
97. Yankees: Kyle Carr, P, Palomar College
98. Phillies: Devin Saltiban Hilo HS (HI)
99. Astros: Jake Bloss, P, Georgetown
100. Orioles: Tavian Josenberger, OF, Arkansas
101. Mets: Kade Morris, P, Nevada
Fourth round
102. Nationals: Andrew Pinckney, OF, Alabama
103. Athletics: Cole Miller, P, Newbury Park HS (CA)
104. Pirates: Carlson Reed, P, West Virginia
105. Reds: Cole Schoenwetter, P, San Marcos HS (CA)
106. Royals: Hunter Owen, P, Vanderbilt
107. Tigers: Carlson Rucker, 3B, Goodpasture Christian School (TN)
108. Rangers: Skylar Hales, P, Santa Clara Joe Redfifeld, OF, Sam Houston
109. Rockies: Isaiah Coupet, P, Ohio State
110. Marlins: Emmett Olson, P, Nebraska
111. Angels: Grayson Hitt, P, Alabama
Fifth round
Sixth round
Seventh round
Eighth round
Ninth round
10th round
11th round
12th round
13th round
14th round
15th round
16th round
17th round
18th round
19th round
20th round
