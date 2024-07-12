Major League Baseball will descend upon Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the league's All-Star festivities starting this weekend. As a part of those particular festivities, the 2024 MLB Celebrity Softball Game will take place on Saturday, July 13. The annual Futures Game, featuring many of baseball's top prospects, will also occur on Saturday.

The Celebrity Softball Game has become a staple around baseball's Midsummer Classic. And there are plenty of notable names who will suit up in Texas this year. Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will be among the celebrities slated to appear in the game.

Actress Gina Rodriguez, Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández, country musician Kane Brown and softball star Jennie Finch will also take the field

Here's a look at the participants:

2024 MLB Celebrity All-Star Game roster

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders (Colorado Buffalos head coach, former MLB, NFL player)

Terrell Owens (former NFL star)

Tiffany Hadish (comedian)

Pedro Martínez (MLB Hall of Famer)

Jennie Finch (softball star)

Kane Brown (country music star)

Tyrese Maxey (Sixers star)

Dez Bryant (former NFL star)

Marcello Hernández (actor/comedian)

King Bach (comedian)

Gina Rodriguez (actress)

Eladio Carrión (Latin Grammy-winning rapper)

Myke Towers (singer & songwriter)

West Wilson (reality TV star)

Matt James (reality TV star)

Camille Kostek (model)

Tyler Toney (influencer)

Garrett Hilbert (influencer)

Payo Solis (vocalist)

Julian Peña Jr. (drummer)

Foreign Teck (Grammy award-winning producer)

Nelson Vergara (podcaster)

Lucas Brody (podcaster)

Bobby Bones (radio personality)

Dani Austin (influencer)

Nicky Cass (influencer)

Kieron Pollard (professional cricketer)

Natasha Watley (softball star)

Lauren Gipson (WCWS champion)

Where to watch 2024 MLB All-Star Celebrity Game

Date : Saturday, July 13 | Time : 8:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 13 | : 8:45 p.m. ET Location : Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Live stream: YouTube

MLB's All-Star festivities in Texas also feature the 2024 MLB Draft, which kicks off Sunday, Monday's Home Run Derby (here's the field) and Tuesday's All-Star Game (see the rosters).