The 2024 MLB postseason continues Tuesday with a pair of Game 3s in the National League Division Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets in the afternoon game at Citi Field, then Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres in the nightcap at Petco Park. Both NLDS matchups are tied 1-1. The best-of-five series have become best-of-threes.

Two games into each NLDS, both matchups have brought exciting back-and-forth games, and also some chippiness. There's certainly no love lost between the Dodgers and Padres, and Mets and Phillies players appeared to exchange words at one point in Game 2. It's too bad these are best-of-five series. Dodgers vs. Padres and Mets vs. Phillies deserves seven games.

With that in mind, here now is one question for each team heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

Phillies: Can Castellanos stay 'locked in'?

Outfielder Nick Castellanos played the hero in Game 2, notching three hits (including a home run and the game-winning single) after hearing boos from the Philly crowd earlier in the game. He was asked after the game what adjustments he made after hearing the jeers.

"I was just kind of frustrated so I guess I locked in more," Castellanos said.

The Phillies can only hope that Castellanos remains locked in now that the series has shifted to New York -- especially with a left-handed pitcher on the mound to begin Game 3.

During the regular season, Castellanos wasn't particularly effective vs. the Mets. In 13 games, he hit .250/.273/.385 with two home runs and 10 more strikeouts than walks.

Mets: How will Manaea fare vs. familiar Phils?

The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea against the Phillies in Game 3. He's no stranger to Philadelphia's lineup, having faced them thrice during the season:

May 13: Manaea notched a quality start, holding the Phillies to a run on four hits and a walk. He struck out six of the 23 batters he faced. The Mets lost by a 5-4 final.

June 8: Manaea's second time seeing the Phillies within a month didn't go so well. He surrendered seven runs on six hits and a walk over 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up two home runs, too. The Mets lost by a 7-2 final in London.

Sept. 21: Manaea recorded a quality start, surrendering three runs over seven innings. He still surrendered two home runs, as he did in June, but he escaped further damage by allowing just three hits and two walks. The Mets won 6-3.

Clearly it's oversimplistic to write that the Mets' chances hinge on Manaea -- they're 1-2 despite him recording two quality starts in three tries. Nevertheless, past research has indicated that batters gain an advantage every time they see a pitcher. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Manaea approaches a Phillies lineup that he's seen a lot over the past five months.

Dodgers: Will Freeman be in the lineup?

First baseman Freddie Freeman exited the Game 2 loss after five innings with soreness in his sprained right ankle. Freeman injured the ankle running through first base on Sept. 26 and said he was told it's a 4-6 week injury, but he's trying to play through it. He went 2 for 5 (with a stolen base!) in the Game 1 win, then 0 for 2 in Game 2 before exiting.

Freeman has played 14 innings at first base in the NLDS. Occupying the cold corner is only way to get Freeman in the lineup as the designated hitter spot is reserved for Shohei Ohtani.

"I don't know," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Freeman's Game 3 availability after Game 2. "... He's doing everything he can (to play). I don't know what his status will be like for Game 3."

Upon Freeman's departure, the Dodgers moved Max Muncy from third base to first base and backfilled the hot corner with Enrique Hernández. It's to be seen if the Dodgers would use that same alignment if Freeman is unable to play.

Padres: What about Bogaerts?

Freeman wasn't the only notable player to take an early exit during Game 2. Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts headed to the clubhouse after experiencing hamstring cramping during the late stages of the contest. Although Bogaerts did not partake in an optional workout on Monday, the Padres don't appear concerned about his status.

"There was still a little bit of dehydration," manager Mike Shildt told reporters, including Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. " … We don't feel there's anything that's going to compromise him. We'll find out more today after he gets treatment, but we're optimistic."

Bogaerts, 32, has recorded three hits in 15 at-bats to begin his postseason. During the regular season, he batted .264/.307/.381 (92 OPS+) in 111 games.

Bogaerts, who began the season at second base, moved back to shortstop late in the year after starter Ha-Seong Kim suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.