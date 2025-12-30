The Los Angeles Angels and veteran third baseman Anthony Rendon have agreed to terms on a buyout of the final year of his contract with the club, the Athletic reports.

Rendon was set to be paid $38,571,429 for his age-36 season in 2026. Now, though, that commitment will, according to the Athletic, "be deferred in the range of three-to-five years," with an unknown payout structure. The arrangement with Rendon will theoretically allow the Angels to be more active on the free-agent market or in assuming salary commitments via trade.

The Angels initially signed Rendon prior to the 2020 season to a seven-year, $245 million free-agent contract coming off a strong tenure with the Nationals. While Rendon was highly productive during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, injuries and broad-based decline took firm hold thereafter. Through the first six years of Rendon's Angels tenure he put up a total WAR of just 3.9 at a cost of more than $200 million. Prior to joining the Angels, Rendon amassed a WAR of 34.2 in parts of seven seasons with Washington. As well, Rendon didn't play at all in 2025 after undergoing a second hip surgery in the spring, and he also appeared unlikely to play in 2026. Since 2021, Rendon has averaged just 41 games played per season.

From the team standpoint, Rendon's Angels contract stands as one of the worst in MLB history. He's expected to retire once the buyout is complete, ESPN previously reported.

As for the Angels, they presently have Christian Moore penciled in as their third baseman, but they may now pursue an upgrade at Rendon's former position. Available free agents include Eugenio Suárez and Alex Bregman, although the latter appears more likely to go to team better positioned to contend in 2026. On the trade market, the Cardinals are trying to find a home for Nolan Arenado, who's a native of Newport Beach.

The Angels are coming off a 72-90 season in 2025, and overall they've endured 10 straight losing seasons.