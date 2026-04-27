The Tampa Bay Rays will look to win their fifth game in a row when they take on the Cleveland Guardians in an American League matchup on Monday. Tampa Bay is coming off a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, while Cleveland dropped a 4-2 decision at Toronto on Sunday. The Rays (16-11), second in the American League East, are 8-7 on the road this season. The Guardians (15-14), who are tied for first in the AL Central, are 8-5 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians lead the all-time series 114-86, and have won five of the last six meetings. Cleveland is a -145 favorite on the money line (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Guardians odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Rays vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Rays vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Guardians money line Guardians -140, Rays +118 Rays vs. Guardians over/under 7.5 runs Rays vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+150) Rays vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rays vs. Guardians, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in five of the last seven Cleveland games. Tampa Bay has the second-highest team batting average in the American League and is tied for ninth in MLB for runs scored with 132. Both teams' pitching staffs have given up their share of runs. The Guardians have the 15th-best team ERA in MLB at 4.07, while the Rays are 20th with a 4.36 ERA.

SportsLine's model projects 1.3 total bases or more for the Rays' Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Gavin Lux. The Guardians, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.3 total bases from Jose Ramirez, George Valera and Chase DeLauter. The model projects 8.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 56% of simulations. Get the Rays vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.