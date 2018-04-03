Bartolo Colon makes history in solid Rangers debut
Colon has pitched for more AL teams than anyone else in history
Bartolo Colon made his Texas Rangers debut on Monday night, tallying his 538th start while taking on the Oakland Athletics.
By doing so, Colon made some history: becoming the all-time leader in American League teams pitched for -- hey, no one said it was meaningful history:
Colon fared better in the start than last year's 6.48 ERA would have suggested. He ended his night with a no-decision after six innings of one-run ball. He struck out four batters while tossing roughly 70 percent of his 89 pitches for strikes. Note that 74 of those 89 were fastballs.
For those wondering, Colon has also pitched for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Oakland Athletics, and Minnesota Twins. It's unclear whether he'll make another appearance for the Rangers, as Martin Perez is expected to return in the coming days.
Colon, 45 in May, could well find himself on a ninth AL team sooner than later.
