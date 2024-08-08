Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed the contenders that didn't do enough at the trade deadline. This week we're going to tackle the struggling Phillies.

How concerned should the Phillies be about their recent slump?

R.J. Anderson: I don't think they should be too worried. We know they have a really good team (albeit one that was probably playing over its head over the first few months); we know they've been facing one postseason club after another (roughly eight of their last nine series, depending on how you feel about a few teams); and we know that lately they've been on the wrong side of some one-run losses (five since July 24 as of this writing). I have to believe that Harper is going to start hitting the way he has his entire life; that they'll get the pitching figured out; and that they'll start winning some of those close games again.

Matt Snyder: I'll say only slightly. I've already detailed the slumps we've seen in the last decade from teams that went on to win the pennant and the Phillies certainly have enough talent to join that group. My one concern has been the rotation depth due to Zack Wheeler's minor back issues, the downturn for Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez's slump and now injury and the loss of Spencer Turnbull to a lat strain. Well, Wheeler was dominant last time out, Sánchez looked much better against a good Dodgers team Tuesday and Suárez is throwing bullpens. The rest of this tough road trip could be rocky, but once they get home to face the Marlins and Nationals they'll get hot again.

Dayn Perry: I'm not too concerned. I chalk this up to the usual ebbs and flows of a 162-game season. Even great teams endure rough patches. The Phillies have a large lead in the division, and they have the NL's best run differential. Given the Brewers' roster flaws and shaky rotation, I don't see the Phils falling out of the top two spots in NL and thus squandering a first-round bye. I think you can argue there are no truly great teams in MLB this season, but the Phils are still in a good spot overall.

Mike Axisa: On a scale of 1 to 1978 Red Sox, I'll say about a 2005 White Sox. Chicago had a great start to 2005, stretched their division lead to 15 games, then hit the skids in the second half and saw that lead whittled down to 1 1/2 games. Then they got their act together, won the division with room to spare, and got back to being the team they looked like earlier in the season. And, of course, October went very well for those 2005 White Sox.

The Braves have so many underperformers and major injuries that I think Philadelphia is clearly the best team in the division. Some of the things that drove their early season success -- Edmundo Sosa hitting like an All-Star, Cristopher Sánchez never allowing a home run, Ranger Suárez never allowing a run period, etc. -- aren't happening anymore, so the wins aren't coming quite as easy. Trea Turner and Bryce Harper won't slump forever (Harper's already coming around) and Suárez is nearing a return. They'll be fine. I'm not concerned about this recent rough patch too much, though I understand why the Phillies faithful would be annoyed.