Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will hopefully start between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. ET after a rain delay.

The Braves said Wednesday evening that both teams will meet again around 6 p.m., but that plans are to get underway just over three hours after the scheduled first pitch.

Take note that if the game does start around that time, there will be significant overlap with the other NLDS Game 2 on Wednesday. Padres at Dodgers is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. ET.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson addressed the forecast in his pregame media availability session. He noted that no involved party wants to start the game only to have it interrupted by more rain.

"I think the general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it," he told reporters. "We're not looking for delays. I don't think anybody is -- the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there's a window there, we'll go."

It seems like there might be a window. Atlanta-area meteorolgist Ella Dorsey weighed in:

If the Phillies, Braves, and MLB decide they cannot get the game in on Wednesday night, then they'll have to push it back until sometime Thursday, alongside the American League Division Series. The Phillies and Braves would then have to fly to Philadelphia ahead of Friday afternoon's Game 3 without a scheduled travel day in between.

The Phillies and Braves may not be the only teams inconvenienced by rain this week, either. Game 2 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians is scheduled for Thursday night but may need to be moved to Friday based on the latest forecasts.