Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio was forced to leave Game 1 of the NLDS against the Cubs due to a right hamstring injury, per Brewers manager Pat Murphy on the broadcast. It happened in the second inning when Chourio legged out an infield hit, which scored another run (GameTracker) to make it a 9-1 Brewers lead.

On Sunday, Murphy said preliminary testing on the hamstring was inconclusive and the team will further evaluate the situation before determining if Chourio can play in Game 2.

"I can't give you a definitive, but I know that we're going to test some things today. He's going to be out there today," Murphy said Sunday. "I don't know that he'll do much, but the MRI came back and it's inconclusive and it's not a serious hamstring strain, but it's not necessarily something that won't limit him.

"We're going to kind of see how he feels. He's going to go through some testing, and if he feels anything, we're going to shut it down."

The concern here is a re-aggravation of an injury from the recent past. Chourio missed nearly all of August with a strained right hamstring, going on the IL Aug. 1 and coming off it on Aug. 30.

"He's getting the MRI right now," Murphy said after Saturday's game. "Obviously it's real scary. Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we're hoping that it's something he can come back from soon.

"We have no idea when that would be. He's just getting out of the [MRI] tube right now. We'll have somebody look at it. Could be devastating."

Despite Chourio's departure, the Brewers won Game 1, 9-3, to take a 1-0 series lead.

In the regular season, Chourio hit .270/.308/.463 (112 OPS+) with 35 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 78 RBI, 88 runs and 21 steals in the regular season. He also had three hits in the first two innings of Game 1 here in the NLDS, becoming the first player in MLB history to pull off such a feat (via MLB.com).

Isaac Collins replaced Chourio in left field and he's plenty capable. He had a 118 OPS+ and 2.1 WAR in the regular season. Having a player like Collins available to replace an injured Chourio is a testament to the Brewers' depth. Murphy said Sunday that Collins would "most likely" take Chourio's lineup spot if it comes to that.