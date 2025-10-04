The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers are renewing their division rivalry in the NLDS. The top-seeded Brewers showed no signs of rust in Game 1 on Saturday. After five days off, the Brewers exploded for six runs in the first inning and cruised to a lopsided win. The Cubs will try to rebound in Game 2 on Monday.

The two NL Central foes are squaring off in the playoffs for the first time ever. The Cubs won the season series, 7-6, but the Brewers still won the division title by five games. In fact, they finished with the best record in baseball at 97-65. As such, the Brewers got a bye and had nearly a week off. The Cubs dealt with a hard-fought Wild Card Series against the Padres, winning 2-1, in order to make it here.

The winner of this series will face the winner of the Dodgers-Phillies series in the NLCS for the pennant. The Cubs haven't won the pennant since 2016, and that was their only one since 1945. The Brewers have never won the NL pennant (though they did win the AL pennant in 1982). Bet Cubs vs. Brewers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Cubs vs. Brewers schedule



Date Start time/score TV Game 1 Sat., Oct. 4 MIL 9, CHC 3 TBS Game 2 Mon., Oct. 6 9:08 p.m. ET TBS Game 3 Wed., Oct. 8 5:08 p.m. ET TBS Game 4 (if nec.) Thur., Oct. 9 7:08 p.m. or 9:08 p.m. ET TBS Game 5 (if nec.) Sat., Oct. 11 4:38 p.m. or 8:08 p.m. ET TBS

Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 2 info

Time : 9:08 p.m. ET | Date : Monday, Oct. 6

: 9:08 p.m. ET | : Monday, Oct. 6 Location : American Family Field -- Milwaukee

: American Family Field -- Milwaukee TV channel : TBS | Live stream : HBO Max

: TBS | : HBO Max Starting pitchers : TBD (CHC) vs. TBD (MIL)

: TBD (CHC) vs. TBD (MIL) Series odds (via FanDuel): Brewers -235, Cubs +196

Game 2 pick

Game 2 pick coming soon.



