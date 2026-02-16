It's been months of upheavals for the Minnesota Twins and, because of roster changes, turnover in the dugout and front office, and an uncertain commitment level from ownership, the future is uncertain. That uncertainty hasn't sat well with franchise cornerstone Byron Buxton, especially insofar as his future with the Twins is concerned.

Byron Buxton MIN • DH • #25 BA 0.264 R 97 HR 35 RBI 83 SB 24 View Profile

The 32-year-old outfielder has been a Twin for his entire professional career since they drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012. Thanks to Buxton's blend of power, defensive excellence in center field, and speed on the bases, he's also been an excellent player despite a long history of injuries. The Twins in late 2021 committed to him in the form of a $100 million contract extension, but since then that commitment has been somewhat lacking, at least to hear Buxton tell it.

The Twins undertook a deep sell-off at least season's trade deadline largely in response to payroll limitations and rumors of a deeper teardown persisted into the current offseason. As the owner of such a large-by-franchise-standards commitment, Buxton was subject to speculation on that front. For his part, though, Buxton leading up to the deadline sell-off and beyond reiterated that he saw himself as a Twin for life. That pledge, though, wasn't amply reciprocated, as Twins brass hinted at a desire to keep Buxton without declaring a commitment to doing so.

With spring training open, Buxton is giving voice to his frustrations.

"All it takes is for somebody at the top to go to the media — 'We're not trading you,'" Buxton said Sunday, via the Athletic. "Trade rumors stop.

"If you know me and you know who I am, I don't like my name being blasted around all the time," Buxton continued. "To have your name blasted and you know where we want to be, you know what we're trying to work toward, it's different."

Buxton has a full no-trade clause as part of his seven-year contract that runs through 2028, but that doesn't mean he won't be approached about approving a trade -- at least it doesn't mean that until the Twins give him the guarantees he seeks.

Coming off a 2025 season in which he cracked 25 home runs, stole 24 bases in as many attempts, won a Silver Slugger, and earned his second All-Star selection, Buxton's value is at a high point. Whether that aligns with the Twins' goals on the field at the moment is left to question, at least until the Twins put an end to those questions.