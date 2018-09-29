CC Sabathia suspended five games after getting ejected for retaliation pitch vs. Rays
The suspension, if upheld, will be served at the beginning of the 2019 season
Major League Baseball announced suspensions following the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays game on Thursday for incidents that occurred in the sixth inning.
Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Austin Romine of the Yankees in the top of the sixth.
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch at Jesús Sucre of the Rays while warnings were in place in the bottom of the sixth.
After Sabathia's pitch at Sucre, he was ejected in the sixth, just two innings away from triggering a $500K incentive bonus. The Yankees veteran pitcher has elected to appeal.
Both suspensions, if upheld, are to be served at the beginning of the 2019 season. That means the suspension will not affect Sabathia's availability for the postseason.
