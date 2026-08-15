Mariners say top prospect Colt Emerson downplayed severity of wrist injury: 'He should have said something'

Colt Emerson's first big league season has not gone according to plan. The Seattle Mariners shortstop, who entered 2026 as the fifth-best prospect in baseball, authored a .190/.246/.335 batting line with an excessive 34.4% strikeout rate in 69 games after making his MLB debut on May 17. The Mariners demoted Emerson to Triple-A following Thursday's game.

That demotion was reversed Friday, however, and Emerson has instead been placed on the 10-day injured list with what the team called left wrist tendon inflammation. Emerson admitted to playing through wrist trouble after being demoted and will see a specialist in the coming days. Season-ending surgery has not been ruled out.

"I wish he would have been a little more upfront if it was bothering him that much," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said Friday (via the Seattle Times). "He should have said something."

Dipoto added: "He was as pro as you can be when we sat with him (about the demotion), and could not have been more understanding. I think he understood where he was, and he took a breath, and then he said, 'I really would like to have an updated look at my wrist. It's been a thing.' And we're taking a look. I suspect we will find that it is a thing, because Colt's not likely to say something if it's not really bothering him, as we found out."

Colt Emerson SEA • SS • #4 BA 0.190 R 24 HR 8 RBI 23 SB 3 View Profile

Emerson initially injured his wrist early in spring training and has managed it throughout the season, including a cortisone shot while in Triple-A in April. He occasionally received days off due to nagging soreness, though he downplayed the injury, as players (especially young players very early in their MLB careers) tend to do.

"This was not an unknown," Dipoto added (via MLB.com). "He's managed it all year long. He's as tough as they come. He would just come in and say, 'It's good enough,' and he battled through."

The wrist injury possibly shows up in Emerson's contact quality, which was quite poor during his big-league time: an 86.7-mph average exit velocity and 31.2% hard-hit rate. The MLB averages are 88.8 mph and 38.7%, respectively, and Emerson has a history of strong exit velocities in the minors. That, plus his contact skills (which were absent in MLB), are what made him so exciting.

The Mariners called up infielder Brock Rodden to replace Emerson. Rodden, 26, started at shortstop and went 1 for 4 with 2 RBI in his MLB debut Friday night. Longtime shortstop JP Crawford has been on the injured list since July 30 with his own wrist issue. His return is not imminent. Rodden will share shortstop duties with utility man Leo Rivas for the time being.

Friday's walk-off loss (HOU 10, SEA 7 in 10 innings) was the Mariners' seventh in their last eight games. They are 10-22 in their last 32 games and 57-66 on the season. The Mariners are six games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and 3 ½ games behind the third wild card spot with six teams ahead of them.

The Mariners signed Emerson to an eight-year contract worth $95 million in March. At the time, it was the largest contract ever for a player yet to make his MLB debut.