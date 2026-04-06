The Cubs are placing left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Boyd on the injured list due to a left biceps strain, manager Craig Counsell announced Monday. Given that young righty Cade Horton was placed on the injured list just two days ago, the Cubs' rotation is pretty banged up right now. Remember, lefty Justin Steele is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, meaning three of the Cubs' top starters are now on the injured list.

Boyd, however, did downplay the injury, saying he expects a minimum stay on the IL and that he was only feeling soreness after starts, not while pitching.

"Frankly, given a different time of the season, I'd take the ball and keep going," he said Monday (via the Chicago Tribune).

Javier Assad will take Boyd's place in the rotation, while Colin Rea is currently in Horton's. Those two join Edward Cabrera, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon in the starting five at present. It's actually not too bad and the Cubs should be able to survive for the time being with their quality depth. Those three injured pitchers, however, could make or break a playoff run.

Boyd, 35, was the Opening Day starter. He went 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA last season, making the All-Star team for the first time. He has a 6.75 ERA so far this season, but has also struck out 17 against three walks in 9 ⅓ innings.

Horton, a 2022 first-round draft pick, was 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA last season, finishing second in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He was great in his first outing this season and then had to be removed early in his second outing in what was later described as "forearm tightness," sometimes a precursor to a torn UCL.

From 2022-24, Steele was 25-17 with a 3.10 ERA (134 ERA+), but made only four starts last season before tearing his UCL. He's thrown off the mound at Wrigley Field and also tossed batting practice, but hasn't yet gone out for a minor-league rehab assignment. It'll likely be late May or into June at the earliest before he's back.

The good news is Cabrera has been stellar so far, including taking a no-hitter through the fifth inning Sunday against the Guardians. Plus, Imanaga has shown signs of bouncing back from a terrible second half and Taillon is an adequate mid-rotation starter. Rea and Assad have shown themselves capable of being back-end starters in spot-start duty. It's good to have depth.

The Cubs are a disappointing 4-5 so far and start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday.