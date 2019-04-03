Cubs vs. Braves odds: Wednesday MLB picks, optimal predictions from advanced computer model

The Chicago Cubs will turn to veteran ace Jon Lester in an effort to reverse their fortunes when they visit the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. First pitch from SunTrust Park is set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Lester won his Opening Day start for the Cubs, who have yet to register another victory since. Conversely, the Braves are seeking their second consecutive victory following a three-game losing streak to start the season. Atlanta starter Julio Teheran lost his first outing of the year, but picked up the win the last time he faced the Cubs. The Braves are now -135 sportsbook favorites (risk $135 to win $100) after opening as slight underdogs, with the Cubs fetching +115 (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Cubs vs. Braves odds. Before making your Cubs vs. Braves picks, listen to what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. The model has a proven track record of hitting on its top picks in baseball, football, basketball, hockey and more. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in Cubs vs. Braves. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cubs will be counting on Lester, the reliable staple of their rotation, to help them get back on the winning track after shaky pitching contributed to the recent losing streak. The 35-year-old lefty was efficient in his first start of the season, a 12-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Lester (1-0, 3.00 ERA) allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out three, while allowing two walks and one homer. It was the first opening day win for Lester in the past five seasons. In nine career starts against the Braves, Lester is 6-2 with a 2.47 ERA.

But just because Lester has history on his side doesn't guarantee Chicago is the best value on the Cubs vs. Braves money line.

On Wednesday, the Braves will have history on their side when Teheran faces Chicago. In fact, the Braves are 7-1 in his last eight starts against the Cubs and are also 7-1 in their last eight home games.

Teheran won his lone outing against Chicago last season despite allowing four runs in six innings. The 28-year-old righty has been particularly effective against Cubs slugger Kris Bryant, allowing just one hit in 11 at-bats while recording five strikeouts. Despite taking the loss in the opener, Teheran was relatively solid with three runs and four hits allowed in five innings against the Phillies.

So who wins Braves vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Braves vs. Cubs money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.