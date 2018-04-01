Cubs vs Marlins odds: 2018 MLB picks, best bets for April 1 from proven computer model

The Cubs and Marlins square off from Marlins Park in Miami at 1:10 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Cubs are -215 on the money line, meaning you'd need to wager $215 to win $100. The over-under for total runs scored is eight, down a half-run from the opening line.



Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup for Easter Sunday, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, finished the 2017 season on a roll, going 9-2 on top-rated picks. Anybody who followed it during that stretch cashed in huge.



Now, the computer has simulated Cubs-Marlins 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and against-the-spread picks.



The model knows this is the fourth and final game in the series between these two clubs, with Chicago winning two of the first three.



Jose Quintana, who was 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA in his first season with the Cubs last year, will take the mound for the defending NL Central champs. Quintana had a 2.45 ERA during the spring.



Opposing him for Miami is Dillon Peters, who started six games for the Marlins last year and went 1-2 with a 5.17 ERA.



The model says the over hits in just 54 percent of simulations, even with Saturday's 16-run, 10-inning outburst.



Two of the three games in this series have hit double-digit runs so far. Kris Bryant had a three-run double in the 10th inning on Saturday to secure the dramatic win.



The model has an even stronger money line pick, saying one team wins almost 10 percent more often than their odds imply.



So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cubs-Marlins money line you need to back, all from the computer model that ended the 2017 postseason on a sizzling 9-2 roll on top-rated picks.