Cubs vs. Twins odds: Advanced computer model on 8-4 roll locks in MLB picks for June 30
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Twins-Cubs game 10,000 times
The Twins and Cubs play the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -147 on the money line, meaning it would take a $147 bet on Chicago to return $100. Before you make any kind of pick on this interleague matchup, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is on a solid 8-4 run on its MLB money-line picks in the past week.
Now, the computer has simulated Cubs vs. Twins and identified a strong money-line pick, which you can get only at SportsLine.
The model knows that Chicago's pitching has been excellent with a 3.45 ERA, while Minnesota is in the middle of the MLB pack at 4.17. Both teams have sluggers capable of going deep. Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber lead the Cubs with 16 home runs each, while Eddie Rosario is tops on the Twins with 17.
On the mound for Minnesota will be left-hander Adalberto Mejia, who's making his first start of the season. He's projected to strike out four Cubs in five innings of work. He'll oppose righty Tyler Chatwood, who's 3-5 with a 3.95 ERA. The computer model is predicting Chatwood to fan four Twins in five innings.
So which side of the line should you be all over on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Twins-Cubs money-line you need to back, all from the computer model on an 8-4 roll.
