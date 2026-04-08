Davey Lopes, a four-time All-Star and one of the most prolific basestealers in baseball history, has died, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday. He was 80. Lopes played 16 years in the big leagues from 1972-87, including his first 10 seasons with the Dodgers. He was a member of their 1981 World Series championship team.

Lopes was part of "The Infield" with the Dodgers, which saw him play alongside first baseman Steve Garvey, shortstop Bill Russell, and third baseman Ron Cey from 1973-81. The four hold the major league record for consecutive years as teammates at their designated positions.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Lopes joined the Dodgers as their second-round pick in the 1968 Draft. He reached the majors as a 27-year-old September call up in 1972 and was the team's full-time second baseman in 1973. Lopes hit .274/.352/.351 with 36 stolen bases that season, which earned him a sixth-place finish in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Lopes was L.A.'s primary leadoff hitter the next nine years and he was a terror on the bases, averaging 53 steals per season from 1973-79. He led the league with 77 steals in 1975 and 63 steals in 1976. Lopes had power too, slugging a career-high 28 home runs in 1979. He went to four straight All-Star Games with the Dodgers from 1978-81.

During the 1981 World Series, Lopes reached base nine times in the six-game series win over the New York Yankees, and stole four bases in four tries. He also played in the 1974, 1977, and 1977 World Series with the Dodgers and stole 20 bases in 50 career postseason games.

The Dodgers traded Lopes to the then-Oakland Athletics in February 1982 to clear a roster spot for young second baseman Steve Sax. He played seven more seasons while moving from the A's to the Chicago Cubs to the Houston Astros. Lopes retired following the 1987 season with a career .263 average, a 349 on-base percentage, 1,671 hits, and 557 steals.

At the time of his retirement, Lopes was 18th all-time in stolen bases. He is currently 26th on the career stolen base leaderboard.

Lopes had a long coaching career once his playing days were over. Most notably, he was manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2000-01, finishing with a 144-195 record during the franchise's lean years. Lopes also held coaching positions with the Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals.