Just two divisional games compose the 2026 MLB Opening Day schedule, including the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. L.A. (93-69) has won the NL West in 12 out of the last 13 years, including in 2025, and notched its ninth World Series title last year behind NL MVP Shohei Ohtani. Arizona (80-82) placed fourth in the division a year ago to miss out on the postseason in back-to-back years. World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) takes the ball for Los Angeles, with the Dbacks countering with Zac Gallen (13-15, 4.83 ERA).

First pitch is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The latest Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks odds list L.A. as the -266 favorite on the money line (risk $266 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 9. Before making any Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks:

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers money line Dodgers -266, Dbacks +216 Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers over/under 9 runs Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers run line Dodgers -1.5 (-128) Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks See picks at SportsLine Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers streaming Peacock

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Top Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Dbacks vs. Dodgers, the model is going Over 9 combined runs. Like many pitchers, Gallen's had a rough go of it versus the vaunted Dodgers lineup recently. He has just one quality start over his last six starts versus Los Angeles, posting a 6.75 ERA over this stretch. Los Angeles' lineup only lengthened with the signing of Kyle Tucker, who has a .333 average and .924 OPS over 19 plate appearances against the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter.

Meanwhile, Yamamoto doesn't have the best history of initial starts to a season through his brief MLB career. He's allowed 6 ER over six innings pitched across his pair of first starts in the major leagues. Additionally, he was rocked for 5 ER by Arizona in a game last year, which was the second-most he allowed all season. Both lineups are forecasted to find success on Thursday as the model projects there being 10 runs scored on average. Get the Dodgers vs. Dbacks money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers picks

After simulating every pitch of Dodgers vs. Dbacks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dbacks vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.