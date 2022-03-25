The powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers have locked up manager Dave Roberts through 2025. On Friday, the team announced a new three-year contract extension for its skipper. His previous contract was set to expire following the 2022 season.

Roberts, 49, is entering his seventh season with the Dodgers. He led Los Angeles to the most wins in baseball from 2016-21 as well as the 2020 World Series title. Roberts was named NL Manager of the Year in 2016 and he's finished no lower than sixth in the voting every year with Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won the NL West title in each of their first five seasons under Roberts. Their eight-year division title streak ended in 2021, when they finished one game behind the 107-win San Francisco Giants. Five times in six seasons under Roberts the Dodgers advanced to the NLCS. They have three pennants.

Los Angeles is once again a World Series contender heading into 2022, though they are entering something of a transition period. Corey Seager signed with the Rangers as a free agent and Clayton Kershaw seems to have entered the year-to-year phase of his career. Trea Turner can become a free agent after 2022 as well.

Roberts and the Dodgers will open the 2022 season on the road against the Colorado Rockies on April 7. The club must make up home series against the Rockies and Diamondbacks following the post-lockout delayed start to the season.