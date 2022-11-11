Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen battled arm injuries throughout the 2022 season and now he's had surgery that'll greatly impact his 2023 season. Treinen went under the knife Friday to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder, the team announced. No timetable was given for a return by the team, but a major surgery on the shoulder means he's probably out of for most, if not all, of 2023.

Treinen, 34, appeared in five games last season and threw well. He was great in 2021, pitching to a 1.99 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings. He's been a top-shelf closer before, too, having finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2018 with a 38-save season and 0.78 ERA.

Treinen is under contract through next season for the Dodgers and will make $8 million.

The Dodgers have been very pitching deep in recent seasons, but they have some questions heading toward 2023. Walker Buehler had Tommy John surgery in late August, so he's likely out all next season along with Treinen.

The Dodgers do appear to be in the process of re-signing Clayton Kershaw and have Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May to join him in the rotation. In the bullpen, Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia and Brusdar Graterol head up the group.

It's a long offseason and the Dodgers have a deep farm system and very deep pockets. Not having Buehler and now adding Treinen to the no-go list likely means they'll be spending to shore up both the bullpen and rotation.