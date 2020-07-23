Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: David Samson on MLB and the MLBPA agreeing to 16-team expanded playoffs ( 1:58 )

The San Francisco Giants were just 77-85 in 2019, but they believe their chances to succeed in an abbreviated 2020 MLB season are as good as any other team. San Francisco gets its 60-game campaign started on 2020 MLB Opening Day against a bitter rival as it visits the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Dustin May will take the hill for the Dodgers after Clayton Kershaw (back) was scratched a few hours before the matchup.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers, who are seeking their third straight World Series appearance, went 12-7 against the Giants last year. Los Angeles is the -258 favorite on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Giants odds, down from -296 after the Kershaw news. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5, up two runs from the opening line. Before making any Giants vs. Dodgers picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Giants vs. Dodgers:

Giants vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -258, San Francisco +215

Giants vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5

Giants vs. Dodgers over-under: 9.5 runs

SF: Scored a total of three runs in the last five meetings of 2019

LA: OF Cody Bellinger had recorded at least 25 HRs and 76 RBIs in his three MLB seasons

Why you should back the Giants

Johnny Cueto is hoping for his first injury-free season since his first with San Francisco in 2016, when he went 18-5 with a 2.79 ERA and two shutouts while also starting for the NL in the All-Star Game. The 34-year-old Dominican, who returned from Tommy John surgery to make four starts last year, has registered a 3.53 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 119 ⅔ innings in 20 career turns against Los Angeles.

Wilmer Flores was brought in for his defensive versatility, but the 28-year-old Venezuelan is a .296 career hitter versus the Dodgers -- his highest average over more than five games against any team other than the Giants (.387). And while May showed promising signs in four starts in 2019, San Francisco's chances saw a big boost when news broke that Kershaw would miss this matchup.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Two-thirds of Los Angeles' outfield will be patrolled by MVPs, as Bellinger won the NL version of the award last year, while the newly acquired Mookie Betts took home the AL trophy in 2018. One of the only things missing from Bellinger's trophy case is one for the Word Series, as the 25-year-old already has won the NL Rookie of the Year (2017), the aforementioned NL MVP, the NL Championship Series MVP (2018), a Gold Glove 2019), and a Silver Slugger Award (2019).

Already rich in talent, the Dodgers got even wealthier over the winter by acquiring Betts, who obtained numerous awards and accolades over the last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Losing Kershaw on Opening Day is certainly a hit, but May is a top prospect with a ton of upside. He appeared in 14 games last year, starting four, and had a 2-3 record with a 3.63 ERA.

How to make Giants vs. Dodgers picks

