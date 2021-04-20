The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close out their five-game road trip on a high note in the second of a two-game interleague matchup against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. The Dodgers (13-4), who have won eight of 10, are 2-2 on their road trip. The Mariners (11-6), who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, are in first place in the American League West Division. Los Angeles, the defending World Series champions, lead the National League West by 2 ½ games over San Francisco.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers lead the all-time series 20-16, but Seattle holds a 9-8 edge in games played in its home park. Los Angeles is the -195 favorite (risk $195 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Mariners odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Dodgers picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 21-14 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $300. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Mariners. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Mariners vs. Dodgers:

Dodgers vs. Mariners money line: Los Angeles -195, Seattle +175

Dodgers vs. Mariners run line: Dodgers -1.5

Dodgers vs. Mariners over-under: 8.5 runs

LA: The over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings in Seattle

SEA: Is 4-1 in its last five games overall

Why you should back the Dodgers



Los Angeles is expected to send left-hander Julio Urias (2-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. He looks for a bounce-back effort after allowing five runs, including four earned, over six innings on Thursday against Colorado. In his past two starts, he has allowed eight runs, including seven earned, over 11 2/3 innings. He has one previous start against the Mariners, going just 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out five and walking one.

On offense, third baseman Justin Turner has been red hot. Turner is 10-for-22 (.455) over his previous six games with three homers, two doubles and seven RBIs. For the season, he is hitting .407 with seven doubles, five homers and 16 RBIs in 15 games this season. In 11 games against Seattle, he is hitting .361 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Why you should back the Mariners

Like the Dodgers, Seattle has also been playing well. The Mariners will send left-hander Marco Gonzales (1-1, 8.22 ERA) to the hill. After a rough start to the season, Gonzales was solid in his third start of the year, holding Baltimore to just two runs and three hits over five innings. He struck out five, while walking two. He started one game against the Dodgers last season, picking up a no decision after limiting Los Angeles to one earned run and five hits over seven innings. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger leads Seattle in hitting with a .319 batting average. In the two previous series against Houston and Baltimore, Haniger was 12-for-28 (.429) with two doubles, one triple, two homers and nine RBIs. In nine career games against Los Angeles, he is batting .250 with two homers and six RBIs. He has drawn seven walks and struck out nine times.

How to make Mariners vs. Dodgers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.3 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mariners vs. Dodgers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 in 2019.