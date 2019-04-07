Dodgers vs. Rockies odds: Sunday Night Baseball picks, MLB predictions from advanced computer model

The Los Angeles Dodgers will go for the three-game series sweep against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday Night Baseball. The Dodgers have scored 17 total runs in their first two games against Colorado, surging their season total to 72, which ranks second in the league. Meanwhile, the Rockies enter Sunday night's showdown having failed to score more than two runs in five of their last six games. First pitch from Coors Field is set for 8:37 p.m. ET, and it's the first time Sunday Night Baseball has visited Denver in 18 years. The latest Dodgers vs. Rockies odds show Los Angeles at -155 on the money line (risk $155 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs Vegas expects to be scored is 11.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Rockies picks of your own, see the Sunday MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks and is off to a profitable start on its top-rated MLB money line picks this season.

Now the model has dialed in on Dodgers vs. Rockies.

The model knows the Dodgers' bats have been on a tear to start the season. Los Angeles is third in Major League Baseball with a .303 team batting average. The Dodgers also rank in the top five in hits (95), runs scored (72), home runs (22) and RBIs (71). Plus, the Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in five games this season.

Left-handed pitcher Julio Urias takes the mound for Los Angeles. Urias was sensational in his first start of the season, allowing just three hits over five innings with no runs. First baseman Cody Bellinger (.425) has been red-hot at the plate to start the season with six home runs and 17 runs batted in.

But just because Los Angeles has been scoring in bunches to start the season does not mean it is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Rockies money line.

That's because the Rockies have hit better at home, including last season where they batted .287 at Coors Field, compared to .225 on the road. They had 28 more homers, 24 more triples and 52 more doubles in their home park.

Plus, Urias has struggled mightily at Coors Field. In his last start on the road against the Rockies, Urias gave up six runs on seven hits in just four innings. And he has an 8.18 ERA in three career games at Coors Field.

So who wins Dodgers vs. Rockies on Sunday Night Baseball? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockies vs. Dodgers money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.