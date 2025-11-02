As winners of the 2025 World Series -- which they concluded Saturday night with a thrilling win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 -- the Los Angeles Dodgers are hereby entitled to a victory parade. And a parade they shall have.

"Once again, the Dodgers have shown the world that Los Angeles is the city of champions," Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. "I can't wait to see the best of Los Angeles on full display at the parade as we celebrate our BACK-TO-BACK World Series champions. I encourage all Dodgers fans to plan ahead for the parade, be prepared and celebrate peacefully, safely and responsibly."

As for the details of that parade, what the team is calling the "2025 World Champions Rally," you'll find those just below:

Start time: 11:00 a.m. PST/2:00 pm EST

Start location: Intersection of Temple and Broadway

Parade route: Temple Street to Grand Avenue to 7th Street to Figueroa Street

Link to route map in PDF format.

Because of limited parking, the club advises parade-goers to use public transportation to and from the festivities. Here are details on doing so:

According to the mayor's office, the route should take about 45 minutes to complete and, as is custom, Dodgers players will traverse the route in double-decker buses. Fans are encouraged to congregate along Grand Avenue, which is the longest stretch of the route and provides the most space for gathering.

The parade will end in a celebration at Dodger Stadium. While parade attendance is of course free of charge, fans wanting to attend the post-parade celebration at Dodger Stadium will need to purchase tickets and parking. Via the Dodgers' official site, here are the details on the festivities at Dodger Stadium:

"Ticketed event with merchandise, food and entertainment -- including coverage of the parade on DodgerVision scoreboards. Parking will be extremely limited. We strongly encourage fans to purchase parking with their event tickets. Parking gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Stadium gates will open at 9 a.m.. No parking entry without an event ticket. Fans that do not prepay parking will need to show event tickets at the auto gates to enter the parking lot. Players will arrive from parade to join the event, which begins at 11:00 a.m."

According to the mayor's office, Los Angeles public schools will remain open on Monday.