Evan Longoria has fractured hand, likely out quite a while
The injury is the same one Madison Bumgarner had to start the season
The Giants have suffered another fifth metacarpal injury and this time it's third baseman Evan Longoria. He was hit with a pitch during his second plate appearance in Thursday's 6-3, 16-inning win in Miami. Longoria stayed in the game to run the bases, but then was replaced with Alen Hanson.
The news after the game was pretty rough for Longoria and the Giants, as team representatives told reporters.
Longoria was acquired by the Giants via trade this past offseason to man the hot corner. He's hitting .246/.278/.434 with 16 doubles, 10 homers and 34 RBI this season.
We just saw pitcher Madison Bumgarner miss a few months with the same injury. Fortunately for Longoria, he's not a pitcher, so perhaps that will expedite the process by a few weeks. Regardless, he's going to be down a while.
In the meantime, the Giants have some scrambling to do. Pablo Sandoval has been playing first base with Brandon Belt on the shelf due to an emergency appendectomy. The Giants expect Belt to return before the end of this month, so at that time, Sandoval would slide back across the diamond. Until that happens, Hanson is really only the viable option on the big-league roster to play third base.
If the Giants do dip into the minors to grab someone to replace Longoria, there's plenty of familiarity with Kelby Tomlinson.
The Giants' win Thursday moved them to 34-35, but that's very much in the mix in the NL West. They entered the day 4 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks for first place. The injury bug continues to bite the Giants, though. They now have yet another one to overcome.
