Full 2018 Spring Training schedule: Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues begin Feb. 23

The MLB has released the official schedule for the 2018 Spring Training season. The Arizona Diamondbacks will kick things off with an exhibition game against Arizona State on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Friday, Feb. 23 will feature official Grapefruit and Cactus League matchups, whereas the following Saturday will give us the first full slate of MLB games.

Opening Day will be Thursday, March 29 -- the earliest opening day in MLB history outside of special occasion openers. You can find the full schedule below. All dates are subject to change.



Wednesday, Feb. 21

Arizona State University vs. Arizona in Salt River



Thursday, Feb. 22

Univ. of Tampa vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Northeastern University vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Boston College vs. Boston in Fort Myers (follows NU vs. BOS)



Univ. of Minnesota vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Friday, Feb. 23

St. Louis vs. Miami in Jupiter



Washington vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Detroit vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Tampa Bay (split-squad) vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay (split-squad) in Port Charlotte



Minnesota vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Philadelphia vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Atlanta vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



L.A. Angels vs. Oakland in Mesa



Milwaukee (split-squad) vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee (split-squad) in Phoenix



Cincinnati vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Arizona vs. Colorado in Salt River



Seattle vs. San Diego in Peoria



Saturday, Feb. 24

Washington vs. Miami in Jupiter



Atlanta vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Toronto vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Tampa Bay vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Baltimore (split-squad) vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



St. Louis vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Minnesota vs. Baltimore (split-squad) in Sarasota



L.A. Dodgers (split-squad) vs. Kansas City in Surprise



San Diego vs. Oakland in Mesa



Texas vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Colorado vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers (split-squad) in Glendale



Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Cleveland vs. Arizona in Salt River



Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle in Peoria



Sunday, Feb. 25

Houston vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Atlanta vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Pittsburg vs. Detroit (split-squad) in Lakeland



New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Baltimore vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Detroit (split-squad) vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Miami vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Kansas City vs. Oakland in Mesa



Colorado vs. Texas in Surprise



Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Cleveland vs. Cincinnati (split-squad) in Goodyear



Cincinnati (split-squad) vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Milwaukee vs. Arizona in Salt River



San Diego vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle in Peoria



Monday, Feb. 26

St. Louis vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Houston (split-squad) vs. Miami in Jupiter



New York Mets vs. Houston (split-squad) in Palm Beach



Washington vs. Atlanta in Disney



Boston vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Detroit vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Toronto vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Kansas City vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas in Surprise



Cleveland vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Arizona (split-squad) vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



L.A. Angels vs. San Diego in Peoria



Colorado vs. Arizona (split-squad) in Salt River



Tuesday, Feb. 27

Miami vs. Washington in Palm Beach



St. Louis vs. Boston (split-squad) in Fort Myers



Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta in Disney



Detroit vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



New York Yankees vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Houston vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Boston (split-squad) vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Seattle (split-squad) vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Arizona vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Oakland vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



L.A. Angels vs. Colorado in Salt River



San Diego vs. Seattle (split-squad) in Peoria



Wednesday, Feb. 28

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (split-squad) in Fort Myers



Washington vs. Miami in Jupiter



Minnesota (split-squad) vs. Houston in Palm Beach



New York Mets vs. Atlanta in Disney



Detroit vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



St. Louis vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Pittsburgh vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Philadelphia vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Cincinnati vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



San Francisco vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Seattle vs. Cleveland (split-squad) in Goodyear



Texas vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Colorado vs. Arizona in Salt River



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego in Peoria



Thursday, March 1

Minnesota vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Boston vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Washington vs. Atlanta (split-squad) in Disney



Atlanta (split-squad) vs. Detroit in Lakeland



New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Toronto vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Miami vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Texas (split-squad) vs. Oakland in Mesa



L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



San Diego vs. Texas (split-squad) in Surprise



Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Kansas City vs. Seattle in Peoria



Milwaukee vs. Arizona in Salt River



Friday, March 2

Toronto vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Boston vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Atlanta vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Washington vs. New York Mets (split-squad) in Port St. Lucie



New York Mets (split-squad) vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Cincinnati vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Seattle vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Texas vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Arizona vs. Colorado in Salt River



Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Kansas City vs. San Diego in Peoria



Saturday, March 3

New York Mets vs. Miami in Jupiter



Washington vs. Houston in Palm Beach



St. Louis vs. Atlanta in Disney



Tampa Bay vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (split-squad) inClearwater



Philadelphia (split-squad) vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



New York Yankees vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Minnesota vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City in Surprise



San Diego vs. Oakland in Mesa



Texas vs. San Francisco (split-squad) in Scottsdale



Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



San Francisco (split-squad) vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Milwaukee vs. Colorado in Salt River



L.A. Angels vs. Seattle in Peoria



Sunday, March 4

Houston vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Detroit vs. Washington (split-squad) in Palm Beach



Miami vs. Atlanta in Disney



Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Toronto vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Boston vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Washington (split-squad) vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Seattle vs. Texas in Surprise



Cleveland vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Kansas City vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



San Diego (split-squad) vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona in Salt River



Colorado vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Oakland vs. San Diego (split-squad) in Peoria



Monday, March 5

Washington vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta in Disney



Minnesota vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Detroit vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland in Mesa



San Francisco vs. Texas in Surprise



L.A. Angels (split-squad) vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Team Korea vs. L.A. Angels (split-squad) in Tempe



Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado in Salt River



Arizona vs. San Diego in Peoria



Tuesday, March 6

Baltimore vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



St. Louis vs. Miami in Jupiter



Houston (split-squad) vs. Washington in Palm Beach



New York Yankees vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Boston vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Atlanta vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Houston (split-squad) vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Texas vs. Oakland in Mesa



L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Cleveland vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



L.A. Angels vs. Arizona in Salt River



San Diego vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Colorado vs. Seattle in Peoria



Wednesday, March 7

Washington vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Toronto (split-squad) vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Minnesota vs. Boston (split-squad) in Fort Myers



Boston (split-squad) vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Pittsburgh vs. Toronto (split-squad) in Dunedin



New York Yankees vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Milwaukee vs. Kansas City in Surprise



San Diego vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Texas vs. Colorado in Salt River



L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Chicago vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Oakland vs. Seattle in Peoria



Thursday, March 8

Miami vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



New York Mets vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Houston vs. Atlanta in Disney



Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Detroit vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Toronto vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Tampa Bay vs. Boston in Fort Myers



L.A. Angels vs. Oakland in Mesa



San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Chicago White Sox (split-squad) vs. Texas in Surprise



Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox (split-squad) in Glendale



Arizona vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Cincinnati vs. Colorado in Salt River



L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



San Francisco vs. Seattle in Peoria



Friday, March 9

Boston vs. Miami in Jupiter



New York Mets vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Baltimore vs. Toronto in Dunedin



St. Louis vs. Houston in Palm Beach



New York Yankees vs. Atlanta in Disney



Arizona vs. Kansas City (split-squad) in Surprise



Seattle vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Oakland vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Kansas City (split-squad) vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Cleveland vs. Colorado in Salt River



Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego in Peoria



Texas vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Saturday, March 10

Miami vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Washington vs. Houston in Palm Beach



New York Mets vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh (split-squad) in Bradenton



Pittsburgh (split-squad) vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Detroit vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Boston vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



L.A. Angels (split-squad) vs. San Francisco (split-squad) in Scottsdale



Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Mesa



Oakland vs. Texas in Surprise



Colorado vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



San Francisco (split-squad) vs. L.A. Angels (split-squad) in Tempe



Kansas City vs. Arizona in Salt River



Cleveland vs. San Diego in Peoria



Seattle vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Chicago (split-squad) vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Sunday, March 11

New York Yankees vs. Miami in Jupiter



St. Louis vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Atlanta vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Baltimore (split-squad) vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Pittsburgh vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Houston vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Philadelphia vs. Baltimore (split-squad) in Sarasota



Chicago vs. Oakland in Mesa



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (split-squad) in Goodyear



Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Cincinnati vs. Seattle in Peoria



L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado in Salt River



Texas vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



San Diego vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Monday, March 12

Washington vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Boston vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Philadelphia vs. Atlanta in Disney



Minnesota vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



San Diego vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Texas vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



San Francisco vs. Oakland in Mesa



Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Colorado vs. Arizona in Salt River



Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Texas vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle in Peoria



Tuesday, March 13

Baltimore vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



St. Louis vs. Miami in Jupiter



Toronto vs. Atlanta in Disney



Detroit vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Houston vs. New York Mets (split-squad) in Port St. Lucie



New York Mets (split-squad) vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Texas vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Oakland vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Seattle vs. Colorado in Salt River



Chicago Cubs (split-squad) vs. San Diego in Peoria



San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Mesa



Wednesday, March 14

Boston vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



New York Mets vs. Miami in Jupiter



St. Louis vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Philadelphia vs. Atlanta in Disney



Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



New York Yankees vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Cincinnati vs. Arizona in Salt River



San Francisco vs. Seattle in Peoria



Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Thursday, March 15

Baltimore vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Houston vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Detroit vs. Atlanta in Disney



Pittsburgh vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Toronto vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Miami vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Milwaukee vs. Texas in Surprise



Cincinnati vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



L.A. Angels (split-squad) vs. Colorado in Salt River



Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Angels (split-squad) in Tempe



San Francisco vs. San Diego in Peoria



Seattle vs. Oakland in Mesa



Friday, March 16

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota (split-squad) in Fort Myers



Miami vs. St. Louis (split-squad) in Jupiter



St. Louis (split-squad) vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Philadelphia (split-squad) vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Toronto vs. Philadelphia (split-squad) in Clearwater



Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Baltimore vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Minnesota (split-squad) vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Houston vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Cleveland vs. Oakland in Mesa



Seattle vs. Texas in Surprise



Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona in Salt River



Colorado vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Kansas City vs. San Diego in Peoria



Saturday, March 17

Houston vs. Miami in Jupiter



New York Mets vs. Washington in Palm Beach



St. Louis vs. Atlanta (split-squad) in Disney



New York Yankees vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Atlanta (split-squad) vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Toronto vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Tampa Bay vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Texas vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Seattle (split-squad) vs. Oakland (split-squad) in Mesa



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Mesa



Colorado vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



San Francisco (split-squad) vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



San Diego vs. Arizona in Salt River



L.A. Angels vs. Seattle (split-squad) in Peoria



Oakland (split-squad) vs. San Francisco (split-squad) in Scottsdale



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Las Vegas



Kansas City vs. Texas in Surprise



Sunday, March 18

Washington vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Atlanta vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Miami vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Boston vs. Pittsburgh (split-squad) in Bradenton



New York Mets vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Detroit vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Pittsburgh (split-squad) vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Philadelphia vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland in Mesa



Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Mesa



L.A. Dodgers (split-squad) vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



Arizona vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers (split-squad) in Glendale



L.A. Angels vs. Texas in Surprise



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Las Vegas



San Francisco vs. Colorado in Salt River



Cleveland (split-squad) vs. Seattle in Peoria



Monday, March 19

Washington vs. Miami in Jupiter



New York Mets vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Toronto vs. Atlanta in Disney



Baltimore vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Philadelphia vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Cleveland vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona in Salt River



Colorado vs. Texas in Surprise



Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Seattle vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Tuesday, March 20

New York Mets vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Washington in Palm Beach



New York Yankees vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Toronto vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Pittsburgh vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland in Mesa



Texas vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Arizona vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Milwaukee vs. Colorado in Salt River



San Francisco vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Cincinnati vs. San Diego in Peoria



Wednesday, March 21

St. Louis vs. Miami in Jupiter



Houston vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Boston vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Philadelphia vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Detroit vs. Atlanta in Disney



Baltimore vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Oakland vs. Milwaukee (split-squad) in Phoenix



Chicago Cubs vs. Texas in Surprise



San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Kansas City vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Milwaukee (split-squad) vs. Seattle in Peoria



San Francisco vs. Arizona in Salt River



Thursday, March 22

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Atlanta vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Houston in Palm Beach



Boston vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Detroit vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (split-squad) in Dunedin



Toronto (split-squad) vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Washington vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Colorado vs. Oakland in Mesa



Kansas City vs. Milwaukee in Phoenix



San Diego vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Cincinnati vs. Texas (split-squad) in Surprise



Texas (split-squad) vs. Seattle in Peoria



Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona in Salt River



Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



Friday, March 23

Houston vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Detroit vs. Atlanta in Disney



Boston vs. New York Yankees in Tampa



Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Tampa Bay (split-squad) vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Toronto vs. Tampa Bay (split-squad) in Port Charlotte



St. Louis vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Washington (split-squad) vs. Miami in Jupiter



Houston vs. Washington (split-squad) in Palm Beach



Kansas City (split-squad) vs. San Francisco in Scottsdale



Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs in Mesa



Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



L.A. Dodgers vs. Kansas City (split-squad) in Surprise



Oakland vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Cincinnati vs. Colorado in Salt River



Arizona vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Texas vs. San Diego in Peoria



Saturday, March 24

New York Mets vs. St. Louis in Jupiter



Miami vs. Washington in Palm Beach



New York Yankees (split-squad) vs. Atlanta in Disney



Philadelphia vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Toronto vs. New York Yankees (split-squad) in Tampa



Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



Houston vs. Boston in Fort Myers



Minnesota vs. Baltimore in Sarasota



Milwaukee vs. Oakland in Mesa



Cleveland vs. Texas in Surprise



Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers in Glendale



River Cats AAA vs. San Francisco in Sacramento



San Diego vs. Cincinnati in Goodyear



Kansas City vs. Arizona (split-squad) in Salt River



Arizona vs. L.A. Angels in Tempe



Chicago Cubs (split-squad) vs. Seattle in Peoria



Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs (split-squad) in Mesa



Sunday, March 25

Houston vs. Miami (split-squad) in Jupiter



St. Louis vs. Washington in Palm Beach



Atlanta vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Baltimore vs. Philadelphia in Clearwater



New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay in Port Charlotte



Pittsburgh vs. Toronto in Dunedin



Miami (split-squad) vs. New York Mets in Port St. Lucie



Boston vs. Minnesota in Fort Myers



Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox in Glendale



Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City in Surprise



Cincinnati vs. Cleveland in Goodyear



Seattle vs. San Diego in Peoria



San Francisco vs. Oakland in Oakland



Arizona vs. Colorado in Salt River



L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels in Anaheim



Monday, March 26

Tampa Bay vs. Detroit in Lakeland



Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh in Bradenton



St. Louis vs. Toronto in Montreal



Milwaukee vs. Houston in Houston



Omaha vs. Kansas City in Omaha



Knights vs. Chicago White Sox in Charlotte



El Paso Chihuahuas vs. San Diego in El Paso



Cleveland vs. Arizona in Arizona



Milwaukee vs. Houston in Houston



Cincinnati vs. Texas in Arlington



L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers in Los Angeles



Oakland vs. San Francisco in San Francisco



Tuesday, March 27