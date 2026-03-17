This is only spring training, but Gerrit Cole is returning to game action for the New York Yankees. The Yankees have announced Cole as their starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. It will be his first time pitching in a game since having Tommy John surgery last March. He's expected to throw one inning.

"It just means I can go compete. It means I have done the work up to this point to go into a situation where things are bit uncontrolled and you have to go perform," Cole told the New York Post. "... It's kind of the next step. The last batting practice was really good, but there's a lot of just kind of sitting here. It's just like, where do we go from here?"

Cole, 35, has faced hitters three times in live batting practice this spring as he marches forward with his rehab. He threw two innings and 35 pitches last Thursday, his most recent throwing session. While pitching in an actual game (even a spring training game) is a big rehab milestone, Cole is still targeting a late May or June return to the Yankee rotation. His return is not imminent.

Cole blew out his elbow last spring and had Tommy John surgery on March 11. Wednesday's start will be one year and one week from surgery. These days Tommy John surgery comes with a 14-16 month rehab assuming there are no hiccups. To date, Cole's rehab has gone smoothly. He's not had to hit pause or dial things back, which can often happen during rehab.

"The fact that he's getting into a game now kind of indicates where he is and how well it is going," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday (via The Athletic). "I don't want people to think we're speeding this thing up or anything. That's not the case. It's just, he's ready to do this."

Sandy Alcantara is a reminder that even great pitchers can have a difficult time in their first year back from Tommy John surgery. Cole is hitting all the milestones with his rehab, but it's one thing to look great in live batting practice and it's another to get outs in games that count. Control, one of Cole's strengths, is often one of the last things to return after elbow reconstruction.

At the moment, New York's rotation depth chart looks like this:

Rodón had loose bodies and a bone spur removed from his elbow after last season and has also advanced to facing hitters as part of his rehab. He is not expected to pitch in a game before the end of spring training, however. Schmidt is not close to returning and may come back as a reliever late in the season if there's not enough time to stretch out to start.

Cole missed the first two-and-a-half months of the 2024 season after coming down with a nerve issue in his elbow. Tests showed his UCL was intact at the time, so last year's Tommy John surgery was a new injury. Prior to 2024, Cole was one of the game's top workhorses, averaging 32 starts and 201 innings a year from 2017-23 (not including 2020).

This is Year 7 of Cole's nine-year, $324 million contract. It was the largest pitching contract in history at the time. Cole opted out of his deal last offseason, then ultimately returned to the Yankees on the terms of the original agreement.

The Yankees won 94 games last season and had the American League's best run differential despite not having Cole. His last start was Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.