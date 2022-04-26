The San Francisco Giants notched a 4-2 comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night (box score), weathering a terrific start from the National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. (The Giants, for their part, opposed Burnes and the Brewers with a bullpen game that saw eight relievers throw at least an inning apiece.)

Burnes, making his fourth start of the season, held the Giants scoreless for 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered two hits and two walks, and struck out a season-high 11 batters on 106 pitches. Burnes did bequeath a runner when he was removed with two outs in the seventh, but that runner was subsequently thrown out on a steal attempt. As a result, the Brewers headed to their half of the seventh with a 1-0 lead.

The action picked up from there, with Giants outfielder Joc Pederson delivering a two-run home run in the eighth to put San Francisco up for the first time. It wouldn't be the last time the Giants took the lead, however, as Brewers shortstop Willy Adames delivered a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the eight that evened the score.

The Giants of recent years have shown a penchant for getting the most from unlikely contributors. That theme was on display in the ninth inning, with Thairo Estrada (originally acquired from the New York Yankees for cash considerations) doubling, only to score on the first home run of outfielder Luis González's career:

González, originally a third-round pick by the Chicago White Sox, was obtained off waivers by the Giants last August. He joined the big-league club on Friday, notching a pair of hits in his first nine at-bats of the season.

Reliever Camilo Doval subsequently checked in for the Giants and tallied his fourth save of the young season, bringing his career total to seven in 37 appearances.

The Giants are now 12-5 on the season, tying them with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West. The result of the Dodgers' contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks will dictate whether or not San Francisco makes up ground heading into Tuesday.